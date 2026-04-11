Portugal’s government has resumed biometric data collection at Lisbon and Faro airports, following a temporary halt earlier in the week. The move, announced by the Ministry of Internal Administration, comes amid heightened security concerns and a push to align with European Union travel regulations. The biometric checks, which include facial recognition and fingerprint scans, were paused on Monday due to technical issues but were fully reinstated by midday on Tuesday.

Biometric Checks Restart in Key Airports

The biometric system, which was introduced in 2022, is part of a broader initiative to enhance border security and streamline passenger processing. The Ministry of Internal Administration confirmed that the system has been fully restored and that all flights departing from Lisbon and Faro airports are now subject to the same checks. The process involves capturing passengers’ biometric data at check-in, which is then matched against existing records to verify identity and prevent fraud.

economy-business · Portugal Retomou Biometric Checks in Lisbon Airports Amid Security Concerns

“This is a critical step in ensuring the safety and efficiency of our air travel system,” said Ana Ferreira, a spokesperson for the ministry. “The technical issues have been resolved, and we are confident that the system is now operating at full capacity.”

Security and Compliance Challenges

The temporary suspension of biometric checks raised concerns among travelers and security experts. The system, which is used by over 80% of EU member states, has faced criticism for its reliability and potential for data breaches. In 2023, a major cybersecurity incident in Spain led to the exposure of over 10,000 biometric records, prompting calls for stricter data protection measures.

“Biometric systems are only as secure as the infrastructure supporting them,” said Dr. Luis Mendes, a cybersecurity expert at the University of Lisbon. “The recent issues in Portugal highlight the need for continuous investment in both technology and staff training.”

Impact on African Travelers and Diplomatic Relations

The resumption of biometric checks in Lisbon and Faro airports is particularly relevant to African travelers, many of whom rely on direct flights from Portugal to destinations across the continent. The country has strong diplomatic ties with several African nations, including Angola, Mozambique, and Guinea-Bissau, and is a key gateway for business and cultural exchanges.

“The biometric system is essential for African travelers who frequently cross borders for trade and tourism,” said Maria João Silva, a policy analyst at the African-Portuguese Business Council. “Any disruption in the process can lead to delays and increased costs for businesses.”

The system also plays a role in facilitating visa-free travel for citizens of certain African countries under the EU’s Visa Waiver Programme. However, the recent technical issues have raised questions about the reliability of the system and its ability to meet the demands of growing transcontinental travel.

Future Challenges and Opportunities

Despite the recent setback, the biometric system in Portugal represents a significant opportunity for improving cross-border mobility and security. As the African continent continues to develop its own digital infrastructure, the lessons learned from Portugal’s experience could provide valuable insights into best practices for implementing similar systems.

Experts suggest that Africa could benefit from adopting a similar biometric framework, particularly as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) expands. A unified digital identity system could streamline trade, reduce fraud, and enhance regional cooperation.

Looking Ahead: What to Watch Next

With the biometric system now fully operational, the focus will shift to monitoring its performance over the next few weeks. The Ministry of Internal Administration has pledged to conduct regular audits and update the system based on user feedback. Meanwhile, African stakeholders will be closely watching how Portugal’s experience influences future digital integration efforts on the continent.

As the African development agenda continues to prioritize infrastructure, governance, and economic growth, the role of technology in facilitating cross-border movement will become increasingly important. The lessons from Lisbon and Faro could shape the future of digital identity systems across Africa.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the latest news about portugal retomou biometric checks in lisbon airports amid security concerns? Portugal’s government has resumed biometric data collection at Lisbon and Faro airports, following a temporary halt earlier in the week. Why does this matter for economy-business? The biometric checks, which include facial recognition and fingerprint scans, were paused on Monday due to technical issues but were fully reinstated by midday on Tuesday. What are the key facts about portugal retomou biometric checks in lisbon airports amid security concerns? The Ministry of Internal Administration confirmed that the system has been fully restored and that all flights departing from Lisbon and Faro airports are now subject to the same checks.

Editorial Opinion Experts suggest that Africa could benefit from adopting a similar biometric framework, particularly as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) expands. The country has strong diplomatic ties with several African nations, including Angola, Mozambique, and Guinea-Bissau, and is a key gateway for business and cultural exchanges. — panapress.org Editorial Team