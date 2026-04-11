Casa, a prominent institution in Coimbra, Portugal, has made a bold decision to reject the use of artificial intelligence in its operations, sparking discussions across the global tech and academic communities. The move, announced on 15 May 2025, comes as part of a broader push to preserve human-centric research and education. The decision has drawn attention in Nigeria, where digital transformation is a key focus of national development strategies.

Why Coimbra Matters in the AI Debate

Coimbra, a historic city in central Portugal, is home to one of the oldest universities in Europe, the University of Coimbra. The institution’s recent decision to prohibit AI in its academic and administrative processes has positioned it at the center of a global conversation about the role of technology in education. The move was led by Professor Ana Maria Santos, the university’s rector, who cited concerns over data privacy, academic integrity, and the erosion of critical thinking skills.

technology-innovation · Casa Rejects AI in Coimbra Amid Global Tech Shift

“We believe that human judgment and creativity must remain central to education,” Santos said in a public statement. “AI tools, while useful, risk undermining the very foundations of learning.” The university’s stance has been echoed by similar initiatives in Brazil, where Casa, a leading research and development organisation, has also expressed reservations about the unregulated use of AI in academic and public sectors.

Implications for African Development Goals

The debate over AI in education and research has significant implications for African development. As many African nations seek to leverage digital technologies to boost economic growth, the Coimbra decision raises important questions about how to balance innovation with ethical considerations. Nigeria, for example, has made digital transformation a cornerstone of its National Development Plan 2023–2027, aiming to improve access to education and public services through technology.

“Africa must be cautious about adopting AI without clear regulatory frameworks,” said Dr. Nia Nwosu, a policy analyst at the African Development Research Institute. “We cannot let the rush to modernise compromise the quality of education or the values we want to instill in our youth.”

Global Trends and Local Responses

Casa’s decision in Brazil and Coimbra’s policy in Portugal reflect a growing global trend of re-evaluating the role of AI in critical sectors. While countries like China and the United States continue to invest heavily in AI, others are taking a more measured approach. In Nigeria, the government has launched several initiatives to support tech startups, but concerns about data security and algorithmic bias are mounting.

“We need to ensure that AI serves the people, not the other way around,” said Dr. Chidi Okoro, a technology policy expert at the University of Lagos. “Coimbra’s approach is a reminder that innovation must be guided by ethical principles.”

Education and Governance Challenges

The Coimbra decision highlights the challenges of integrating AI into education systems. While AI can enhance learning through personalized content and data-driven insights, it also raises concerns about job displacement and the concentration of power in the hands of a few tech giants. In Nigeria, the government is working to develop a national AI strategy, but progress has been slow due to limited funding and expertise.

“We need to invest in both the technology and the people who will use it,” said Amina Bello, a senior official at Nigeria’s Ministry of Education. “Without proper training and oversight, AI could deepen existing inequalities.”

What’s Next for Coimbra and Casa?

The next few months will be critical for both Coimbra and Casa as they refine their policies and engage with global stakeholders. In Nigeria, the government is expected to announce a new digital literacy program by the end of the year, which could include guidelines on the ethical use of AI. Meanwhile, Coimbra is hosting an international conference on AI and education in September, where experts from across Africa and beyond will gather to discuss the future of learning.

As the debate over AI continues to evolve, the decisions made in Coimbra and Brazil serve as important signals for African nations navigating the complex landscape of digital development. What remains clear is that the path forward requires not just technological advancement, but also a strong commitment to ethics, equity, and human dignity.