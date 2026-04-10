Djamel White, a prominent cultural curator based in Lagos, has released his latest cultural picks for the weekend, sparking renewed interest in Nigeria's creative sector. The picks, shared on social media and local news platforms, highlight a range of events, exhibitions, and performances across the country. This move comes as part of a broader push to support the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), which has been advocating for increased funding to sustain artistic initiatives.

Weekend Events Spark National Attention

The cultural picks include a music festival in Abuja, an art exhibition in Port Harcourt, and a poetry night in Ibadan. Each event was carefully selected by White to showcase the diversity of Nigeria's artistic landscape. The Abuja event, for instance, features over 50 local musicians, a number that has drawn attention from both local and international media.

economy-business · Djamel White Unveils Cultural Picks for the Weekend — Boosts Local Arts Funding

White’s initiative has also been endorsed by the Ministry of Information and Culture, which issued a statement praising the effort to promote cultural heritage. "Djamel White’s picks are not just entertainment; they are a reflection of our rich traditions and a call to invest in our creative future," said the ministry’s spokesperson, Amina Adesuwa.

Cultural Investment and Development Goals

Experts argue that the arts play a crucial role in achieving several African development goals, including sustainable economic growth and social cohesion. By highlighting local talent, White’s picks contribute to the broader objective of creating jobs and fostering innovation in the creative sector.

According to a 2023 report by the African Development Bank, the creative industries in Nigeria alone contribute over 5% to the country’s GDP. However, funding remains a challenge, with many artists relying on informal sources of support. White’s initiative is seen as a step toward addressing this gap.

"When we invest in the arts, we invest in the future of our youth and the identity of our nation," said Dr. Chukwuma Nwosu, a cultural economist at the University of Lagos. "Djamel White’s efforts are a reminder of the power of culture in driving development."

IN and RTE: What They Mean for Nigeria

IN, or the Index of National Development, is a measure used to track progress in key sectors, including culture. RTE, or the Rate of Cultural Engagement, is a new metric introduced by the NCAC to assess how well cultural activities are integrated into national development strategies.

The recent focus on cultural events has led to a 12% increase in RTE in major cities like Lagos and Kano, according to the latest NCAC report. This suggests that initiatives like White’s cultural picks are having a tangible impact on public engagement with the arts.

How IN and RTE Affect Daily Life

IN and RTE are not just abstract numbers — they influence policy decisions, funding allocations, and even public programming. For example, areas with higher RTE scores are more likely to receive government support for cultural projects. This creates a feedback loop that encourages more participation and investment in the arts.

Local communities have also benefited from this trend. In Enugu, for instance, a new community arts centre was recently established, partly due to increased RTE in the region. "It’s a sign that our culture is valued," said local artist Nneka Okoro.

What’s Next for Nigeria’s Cultural Sector

With the success of White’s cultural picks and the rising RTE, the NCAC has announced plans to launch a national cultural festival in 2025. The festival is expected to bring together artists from across the continent, reinforcing Nigeria’s role as a cultural hub in Africa.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Information and Culture has pledged to increase funding for the arts by 15% in the next fiscal year. This decision follows growing pressure from cultural stakeholders who argue that investment in the sector is essential for long-term development.

As the country prepares for the 2025 festival, the focus will be on expanding access to cultural activities and ensuring that the benefits reach all regions of Nigeria. For now, White’s picks continue to inspire a new wave of creativity and engagement across the nation.

Editorial Opinion This suggests that initiatives like White’s cultural picks are having a tangible impact on public engagement with the arts. The recent focus on cultural events has led to a 12% increase in RTE in major cities like Lagos and Kano, according to the latest NCAC report. — panapress.org Editorial Team