Africa's innovations are being overlooked as global attention focuses on other regions, according to a report by The Point, a pan-African media outlet. The analysis highlights how African startups and tech solutions are not receiving the international recognition they deserve, despite their potential to drive economic growth and solve local challenges. The report comes as African countries push for more investment in homegrown solutions to meet development goals.

Global Neglect of African Innovations

The Point's report reveals that only 3% of global venture capital funding for tech startups goes to African entrepreneurs, despite the continent's rapidly growing digital economy. In Nigeria, for example, over 1,000 tech startups have emerged in the past five years, but many struggle to secure funding beyond local investors. The report criticises the global tech ecosystem for failing to recognise Africa's unique problems and solutions.

economy-business · Africa's Innovations Ignored as Global Attention Distracted

“African innovators are building scalable solutions for issues like energy access, agriculture, and financial inclusion,” said Amina Diallo, a tech entrepreneur from Senegal. “But the world still views us as a market rather than a source of innovation.” The report argues that this mindset limits the potential for African-led development and reinforces dependency on foreign technologies.

Impact on African Development Goals

Ignoring African innovations undermines the continent’s progress toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 9, which focuses on industry, innovation, and infrastructure. With over 600 million people lacking access to electricity, African tech solutions in renewable energy and off-grid systems could play a vital role in achieving energy security. However, these initiatives often face funding and policy hurdles.

The report points to Kenya’s M-KOPA, a solar energy startup that has provided power to over 1 million households, as a success story. Yet, such models remain the exception rather than the norm. “If we don’t invest in our own innovators, we won’t be able to meet our development targets,” said Dr. Kwame Mensah, an economist at the African Development Bank.

Opportunities for Pan-African Collaboration

The report calls for stronger pan-African collaboration to amplify the visibility of African innovations. It suggests creating regional innovation hubs and fostering partnerships between African startups and international investors. The African Union has already launched initiatives like the African Innovation Foundation, but more needs to be done to bridge the gap between local talent and global markets.

“Africa has the talent, the problem-solving spirit, and the demand for innovation,” said Naledi Mokoena, a policy analyst at the South African Institute of International Affairs. “We just need the right support to bring these ideas to the global stage.” The report recommends that African governments prioritise innovation in national development plans and provide tax incentives for tech startups.

Challenges and Pathways Forward

One of the main challenges facing African innovators is the lack of a supportive regulatory environment. In many countries, bureaucratic delays and unclear intellectual property laws deter investment. For example, in Nigeria, it can take up to 18 months to register a tech startup, compared to just a few weeks in some developed nations.

The report also highlights the need for better digital infrastructure. While mobile internet penetration has grown rapidly, rural areas still lack reliable connectivity. This limits the reach of tech solutions and hinders the growth of the digital economy. The African Development Bank has pledged to invest $1 billion in digital infrastructure over the next decade, but implementation remains a challenge.

What to Watch Next

As the African tech ecosystem continues to grow, the next few years will be critical in determining whether African innovations gain the global recognition they deserve. The African Union’s upcoming summit in 2025 is expected to focus on innovation and digital transformation, offering an opportunity to push for stronger regional cooperation. Investors and policymakers will be watching closely to see if the continent can shift from being a consumer of technology to a leader in innovation.

The Point’s report serves as a wake-up call for the global community to rethink its approach to African innovation. With the right support, African startups could become a major force in driving sustainable development across the continent and beyond.