On 25 May 2024, Burkina Faso's military leader, Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, declared that “democracy is not for us,” signaling a dramatic shift in the country’s political trajectory. The statement, made during a national address, came amid growing public frustration over economic stagnation and security challenges. Damiba, who led a 2022 coup that ousted former President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, has since struggled to restore stability in a region plagued by jihadist insurgencies and economic decline.

Political Shifts and Military Influence

Damiba’s comments reflect a broader trend in West Africa, where military leaders increasingly challenge civilian governance. His speech, delivered in Ouagadougou, the capital, was a direct response to mounting pressure from opposition groups and civil society. “We have tried democracy, and it has failed us,” he said, citing corruption and inefficiency as key reasons. His remarks align with similar sentiments from leaders in Mali and Niger, where coups have recently overthrown elected governments.

economy-business · Burkina Faso's Military Leader Rejects Democracy — and Cites Economic Crises

The military’s growing influence has raised concerns among regional bodies like the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). In 2023, ECOWAS suspended Mali and Niger over their military takeovers, but Burkina Faso has so far avoided similar sanctions. However, the country’s economic struggles, with a GDP growth rate of just 2.3% in 2023, have weakened public confidence in civilian rule.

Economic Challenges and Public Discontent

Burkina Faso’s economic crisis has worsened in recent years, with inflation reaching 14.5% in 2024. The country, which relies heavily on agriculture and gold exports, has seen a decline in foreign investment due to political instability. In 2023, the government announced a 10% increase in fuel prices, sparking protests in cities like Bobo-Dioulasso and Koudougou. These tensions have only intensified following the military’s recent interventions.

Local economist Dr. Amadou Yaro, from the University of Ouagadougou, warned that the military’s rhetoric could deepen the country’s political crisis. “When leaders reject democratic institutions, it erodes public trust and makes it harder to attract foreign aid and investment,” he said. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has suspended its support for Burkina Faso’s economic program, citing governance concerns.

Security Threats and Regional Implications

Security remains a major challenge for Burkina Faso, with jihadist groups like Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) expanding their operations in the Sahel. In 2023, attacks in the north claimed over 200 lives, forcing thousands to flee their homes. The military’s focus on counterinsurgency has diverted resources from development projects, exacerbating the country’s economic woes.

The situation in Burkina Faso has regional implications, particularly for Nigeria, which shares a border with the country. Nigerian security officials have expressed concern over the spillover of violence and the potential for more instability in the Sahel. “Burkina Faso’s political instability could undermine regional security efforts, including the G5 Sahel alliance,” said a Nigerian defense ministry spokesperson.

International Reactions and Diplomatic Tensions

International reactions to Damiba’s remarks have been mixed. France, which has long supported democratic governance in West Africa, has called for dialogue and stability. Meanwhile, Russia and China have shown interest in strengthening ties with Burkina Faso, offering alternative support to the West. In 2023, China signed a $150 million infrastructure deal with the country, focusing on road and energy projects.

Despite the military’s rhetoric, some analysts argue that Burkina Faso’s future depends on a return to inclusive governance. “The military must recognize that long-term stability requires collaboration with civil society and international partners,” said Dr. Amina Sow, a political analyst at the African Development Bank. “Democracy, despite its flaws, remains the best path forward.”

What Comes Next for Burkina Faso?

As Burkina Faso navigates its political and economic challenges, the coming months will be critical. The military is expected to hold a constitutional referendum in 2025, which could determine whether the country moves toward a civilian-led government or remains under military rule. Regional leaders, including ECOWAS, will closely monitor the situation, with potential sanctions or support depending on the outcome.

For now, the focus remains on stabilizing the country and addressing the underlying causes of its crisis. With inflation still rising and security threats persisting, the path to development remains uncertain. What is clear, however, is that Burkina Faso’s choices will have lasting consequences for the entire Sahel region.

Editorial Opinion Nigerian security officials have expressed concern over the spillover of violence and the potential for more instability in the Sahel. Despite the military’s rhetoric, some analysts argue that Burkina Faso’s future depends on a return to inclusive governance. — panapress.org Editorial Team