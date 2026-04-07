Manufacturers in Nigeria are bypassing traditional dealers to sell directly to consumers as low spending and economic uncertainty drive a shift in the retail landscape. The move, led by companies such as Vanguard, marks a significant change in how goods are distributed and highlights the broader challenges facing the nation's economy. With inflation soaring and consumer demand weakening, businesses are adapting to survive.

Shift in Retail Strategy

The decision by manufacturers to cut out dealers reflects a growing trend across Nigeria’s commercial sector. According to the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics, consumer spending has declined by 12% over the past year, with many households reducing non-essential purchases. This decline has forced companies to re-evaluate their distribution models.

economy-business · Vanguard Shuns Dealers as Manufacturers Go Direct to Consumers

Vanguard, a leading manufacturer of household goods, has launched a direct-to-consumer initiative in Lagos, where it is selling products through online platforms and pop-up stores. The company reported a 25% increase in sales in the first quarter of 2024, suggesting that this new model could be more profitable in the current economic climate.

Impact on Dealers and Distributors

Dealers and distributors, who have long been the backbone of Nigeria’s retail system, are now facing an existential threat. Many have seen their sales drop by over 40%, according to the National Association of Distributors and Traders. “We are being squeezed from both sides,” said Adebayo Adeyemi, a distributor based in Abuja. “Manufacturers are going direct, and consumers are spending less.”

The shift also raises concerns about job losses in the distribution sector. A report by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry estimates that up to 200,000 jobs could be at risk if the trend continues. This has led to calls for government intervention to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that are struggling to adapt.

Dealers' Response and Adaptation