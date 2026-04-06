West Bengal's meteorological department has issued a severe weather alert, warning of four consecutive days of heavy storms, including potential hailstorms, across the region. The announcement comes as the state prepares for the monsoon season, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting an above-average rainfall. The alert, issued on May 15, highlights the risks of flooding and power outages in densely populated areas like Kolkata, where infrastructure struggles to cope with extreme weather.

Severe Weather Forecast for West Bengal

The IMD has predicted that the state will experience a series of intense weather systems from May 16 to May 19, with heavy rainfall and strong winds expected. The weather system, influenced by the tropical cyclone "Biparjoy" in the Arabian Sea, is causing concern among local authorities. The chief meteorologist, Dr. R. K. Mishra, confirmed that the region is at risk of flash floods, especially in low-lying areas near the Hooghly River. The department has advised residents to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel during the storm period.

economy-business · West Bengal Issues Severe Weather Alert — 4 Days of Storms Expected

The warning has already led to disruptions in daily life. In Kolkata, the city's drainage system, which has long been criticized for inefficiency, is under strain. Officials from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) have initiated emergency measures, including clearing drainage channels and setting up temporary shelters for displaced residents. The KMC has also warned that traffic may be affected in certain parts of the city, particularly in areas prone to waterlogging.

Impact on Infrastructure and Daily Life

The storm forecast has raised concerns about the state’s infrastructure, which has been struggling to meet the demands of rapid urbanization. With over 14 million people in Kolkata alone, the city’s aging drainage and power systems are under pressure. A report by the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) highlighted that 60% of the city’s drainage network is outdated, increasing the risk of flooding during heavy rains. The IMD has warned that rainfall could exceed 150mm in some parts of the state, leading to widespread disruptions.

The impact of such weather patterns is not just limited to infrastructure. The agricultural sector, which employs a large portion of West Bengal's population, is also at risk. Farmers in the districts of Howrah and Nadia have been advised to take precautions to protect their crops from heavy rain. The state government has announced plans to deploy additional resources to support affected communities, including food supplies and medical aid.

Broader Implications for Climate Resilience

The current weather situation underscores the urgent need for climate resilience in South Asia. As global temperatures rise, extreme weather events are becoming more frequent and intense. In a region where millions live in vulnerable conditions, the ability to predict and respond to such events is critical. The IMD's early warning system, while effective, faces challenges in reaching all affected communities, particularly in rural areas with limited access to technology.

Experts like Dr. Anuradha Gupta, a climate scientist at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, emphasize the importance of integrating climate adaptation into development planning. "The frequency and intensity of these storms are a direct consequence of climate change," she said. "Without long-term investments in resilient infrastructure and disaster preparedness, the region will continue to face significant challenges."

Government Response and Community Preparedness

The West Bengal government has launched a multi-agency response to the weather crisis. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been deployed in high-risk areas, and emergency helplines have been activated for residents to report issues. The state's chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, has urged citizens to follow official guidelines and stay updated through local media. She also emphasized the need for better urban planning to prevent future disasters.

Community-based organizations are also playing a key role in disaster preparedness. Local groups in Kolkata and surrounding areas have started distributing raincoats, torches, and emergency kits to vulnerable populations. These efforts, though small, highlight the importance of grassroots action in building resilience against climate-related risks.

The coming days will be critical for West Bengal as it navigates the challenges of extreme weather. With the monsoon season still ahead, the state must continue to invest in infrastructure, early warning systems, and community engagement to mitigate the impact of future storms. For now, residents are advised to remain cautious and follow the guidance of local authorities.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the latest news about west bengal issues severe weather alert 4 days of storms expected? West Bengal's meteorological department has issued a severe weather alert, warning of four consecutive days of heavy storms, including potential hailstorms, across the region. Why does this matter for economy-business? The alert, issued on May 15, highlights the risks of flooding and power outages in densely populated areas like Kolkata, where infrastructure struggles to cope with extreme weather. What are the key facts about west bengal issues severe weather alert 4 days of storms expected? The weather system, influenced by the tropical cyclone "Biparjoy" in the Arabian Sea, is causing concern among local authorities.

Editorial Opinion These efforts, though small, highlight the importance of grassroots action in building resilience against climate-related risks. In a region where millions live in vulnerable conditions, the ability to predict and respond to such events is critical. — panapress.org Editorial Team