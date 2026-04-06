Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is grappling with internal chaos as candidates for the 2023 presidential election engage in high-stakes bargaining, with some accused of securing nominations through backroom deals. The conflict has raised concerns about the integrity of the party’s primary process, which is critical for shaping the country’s political future. The situation has drawn attention from civil society groups and international observers, who fear the outcome could undermine Nigeria’s democratic progress.

The Battle for APC Nominations

The APC, which has governed Nigeria since 2015, is locked in a bitter contest over its presidential candidate. With the primary election scheduled for February 2023, the party faces a critical test of its internal unity. Recent reports suggest that some candidates have bypassed official procedures, allegedly trading support for promises of ministerial appointments or regional influence. This has led to accusations of corruption and self-interest, with the party’s national chairman, Prof. Abdullahi Musa, warning that such practices could destabilise the organisation.

politics-governance · Nigeria's Primary Election Crisis Sparks Fears of Political Stalemate

“The primary election is not just about selecting a candidate—it’s about the future of our democracy,” Musa said in a recent statement. “If we allow money and backroom deals to dictate the outcome, we risk alienating the very people we aim to serve.” The party’s internal disputes have also spilled into public view, with rival factions accusing each other of undermining the democratic process. This has left many voters confused and disengaged, as they watch a party that once symbolised hope for change descend into infighting.

Impact on Nigeria’s Democracy

The APC’s internal struggles reflect broader challenges facing Nigeria’s democratic institutions. With the 2023 general election just over a year away, the outcome of the primary could shape the political landscape for years. A fractured party could weaken its ability to govern effectively, especially in a country where political stability is crucial for economic growth and social cohesion. The African Development Bank has repeatedly highlighted the need for transparent and inclusive political processes as a key component of sustainable development.

Analysts warn that the current situation could erode public trust in the political system. “When parties prioritise personal gain over national interest, it sends a dangerous message to citizens,” said Dr. Adebayo Adesoji, a political scientist at the University of Ibadan. “This is not just about who wins the primary—it’s about who wins the confidence of the people.” The crisis has also sparked calls for greater transparency in party funding and candidate selection, with civil society organisations urging the government to enforce stricter regulations.

The Role of the Election Commission

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has a critical role to play in ensuring the primary process remains fair and transparent. While INEC does not directly oversee party primaries, it has a responsibility to monitor the broader electoral environment. The commission has already faced criticism in the past for perceived biases and delays, and this latest controversy could further damage its credibility. In a country where voter turnout has been historically low, any perceived lack of fairness in the process could lead to widespread disillusionment.

INEC has not yet commented publicly on the APC’s internal disputes, but it has reiterated its commitment to upholding the integrity of the electoral process. “We will continue to work with all stakeholders to ensure that elections are free, fair, and credible,” a spokesperson said. However, many believe that more proactive measures are needed to prevent further erosion of public confidence in the system.

Regional Implications

The APC’s internal crisis has regional implications, as Nigeria is the largest economy in Africa and a key player in regional politics. A stable and transparent political process in Nigeria is essential for maintaining economic growth and regional security. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has expressed concern about the situation, with the organisation’s secretary-general, Jean-Claude Kankou, urging all political actors to uphold democratic principles.

“Nigeria’s stability is vital for the entire region,” Kankou said. “We must ensure that the primary process is conducted in a manner that reflects the will of the people.” The situation also highlights the need for stronger regional cooperation in addressing political challenges, as seen in the ECOWAS-mediated efforts to resolve the crisis in Sudan and other countries.

What to Watch Next

The next few weeks will be crucial for the APC’s primary election process. With the deadline for candidate registration approaching, the party faces mounting pressure to resolve its internal disputes. Civil society groups and international observers are closely monitoring the situation, with some calling for the appointment of an independent oversight body to ensure fairness. Meanwhile, the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is preparing for its own primary, which is expected to be a key test of its organisational strength.

As the political landscape in Nigeria continues to evolve, the world will be watching to see whether the APC can restore unity and credibility. The outcome of the primary will not only determine the party’s future but also have far-reaching implications for Nigeria’s democracy and its role on the African continent. With the 2023 election on the horizon, the stakes have never been higher.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the latest news about nigerias primary election crisis sparks fears of political stalemate? Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is grappling with internal chaos as candidates for the 2023 presidential election engage in high-stakes bargaining, with some accused of securing nominations through backroom deals. Why does this matter for politics-governance? The situation has drawn attention from civil society groups and international observers, who fear the outcome could undermine Nigeria’s democratic progress. What are the key facts about nigerias primary election crisis sparks fears of political stalemate? With the primary election scheduled for February 2023, the party faces a critical test of its internal unity.

Editorial Opinion “We must ensure that the primary process is conducted in a manner that reflects the will of the people.” The situation also highlights the need for stronger regional cooperation in addressing political challenges, as seen in the ECOWAS-mediated efforts to resolve the crisis in Sudan and other countries. The Role of the Election Commission The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has a critical role to play in ensuring the primary process remains fair and transparent. — panapress.org Editorial Team