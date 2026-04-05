SG, the regional economic bloc, has issued a sharp rebuke to Nigeria over its recent decision to slash fuel subsidies, warning that the move risks deepening economic instability across West Africa. The group, which includes 15 member states, called for an emergency meeting to address the fallout, as fuel prices in Lagos have surged by 30% since the policy shift on 1 April. The action has drawn criticism from economists and civil society groups, who argue that the move disproportionately affects low-income households and small businesses.

SG’s Stance on Fuel Subsidy Cuts

The Secretariat of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) issued a statement on 4 April, condemning Nigeria’s decision as a “short-sighted move that undermines regional economic integration.” The statement, signed by ECOWAS Secretary-General Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, highlighted the ripple effects of rising fuel prices on trade and mobility within the region. “Nigeria is the largest economy in West Africa, and its policies directly impact the livelihoods of millions,” Brou said.

economy-business · SG Slams Nigeria Over Fuel Subsidy Cuts — and Demands Immediate Action

The fuel subsidy cut, announced by the Federal Government in March, was framed as a step toward fiscal discipline and reducing the budget deficit. However, the immediate impact has been severe. In Lagos, the price of a litre of petrol has risen from 150 naira to 195 naira, a 30% increase that has sparked protests in several cities. The Nigerian Bureau of Statistics reported that inflation in the region has climbed to 18.7% in March, the highest in over a decade.

Impact on Nigeria’s Economy and Citizens

The fuel subsidy cut has already disrupted daily life for millions of Nigerians. Public transport operators, who rely heavily on diesel, have raised fares by up to 25%, while small traders have reported a sharp decline in sales. In Kano, one of Nigeria’s major commercial hubs, market vendors say they are struggling to afford the higher costs of goods and services. “We are being hit from all sides,” said Aisha Musa, a trader at the Kano Central Market. “The cost of everything is going up, and our incomes are not keeping pace.”

The Nigerian government has defended the move, stating that the subsidy was a “burden on the national budget” and that the savings will be redirected to infrastructure projects. However, critics argue that the policy lacks a clear roadmap for addressing the social and economic consequences. The National Bureau of Statistics reported that unemployment in Nigeria rose to 33.3% in the first quarter of 2024, the highest level since 2016.

Regional Reactions and Calls for Unity

ECOWAS has called on Nigeria to reconsider the subsidy cuts and to work with regional partners to find a sustainable solution. “We urge Nigeria to engage in dialogue with its neighbours to ensure that the policy does not destabilise the entire region,” said Brou. The group has also urged the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to provide support to cushion the impact on vulnerable populations.

In addition to ECOWAS, the African Union (AU) has expressed concern over the policy. AU Commissioner for Economic Affairs, Amina J. Mohamed, said the decision “threatens to derail the continent’s efforts to achieve inclusive growth and reduce poverty.” She called for a coordinated regional response to prevent the crisis from escalating.

What’s Next for Nigeria and the Region?

As the crisis unfolds, the next few weeks will be critical for Nigeria and its regional partners. The ECOWAS Secretariat has scheduled a special meeting for 12 April to discuss the impact of the fuel subsidy cuts and explore potential interventions. Meanwhile, the Nigerian government faces mounting pressure to provide clearer information on how the savings from the subsidy will be used.

Civil society organisations are also calling for transparency and accountability. The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has warned that continued unrest could lead to broader social unrest. “We cannot allow the government to make decisions that affect the lives of millions without consulting the people,” said NLC President Ayodele Ogunlana.

The coming weeks will determine whether Nigeria can navigate this crisis without undermining regional stability. As the fuel price hike continues to ripple across West Africa, the focus remains on finding a solution that balances economic reform with social protection.