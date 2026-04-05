Nigeria’s government has condemned new international sanctions on Iran, as the West’s escalating tensions with the Islamic Republic send shockwaves through the African continent. The move comes amid rising inflation, with the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics reporting a 22% year-on-year increase in consumer prices. The crisis has left millions of Nigerians struggling to afford basic goods, with no safety net to cushion the blow.

Nigeria’s Economic Strain Deepens

The Nigerian government has warned that the global geopolitical tensions, particularly the escalating conflict between Iran and Western powers, are exacerbating the country’s already fragile economic situation. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has seen its foreign exchange reserves shrink, while the naira has lost nearly 30% of its value against the US dollar in the last year. This has led to a surge in the cost of imported goods, including fuel and medicines, which are critical for the population.

politics-governance · Nigeria Slams Iran Sanctions as Inflation Surges

“The situation is dire,” said Dr. Adebayo Adesina, an economist at the University of Lagos. “Nigeria’s dependence on global markets for essential commodities means that external shocks are felt immediately. The Iranian crisis is not just a regional issue — it’s a global one that affects us all.”

Pressure on the Government Mounts

Civil society groups and opposition parties have called on the federal government to take more decisive action to shield citizens from the fallout. The National Assembly has begun discussions on a new economic relief package, but critics say it is too late. “We need immediate intervention,” said Hafsat Abubakar, a representative from the All Progressives Congress (APC). “The people are suffering, and the government must act.”

The Nigerian government has also faced criticism for its slow response to the economic crisis. While the CBN has introduced measures to stabilize the currency, these have not been enough to curb the rising cost of living. In Lagos, where the majority of the population resides, basic food items have become unaffordable for many. A loaf of bread now costs over 600 naira, up from 350 naira a year ago.

Regional Implications and Pan-African Response

The crisis has also sparked debate within the African Union (AU) about the continent’s dependence on external powers. The AU has called for a more unified approach to economic policy, urging member states to reduce reliance on foreign imports and invest in local industries. “We cannot continue to be at the mercy of global events,” said AU Commissioner Amina J. Mohammed. “Africa must build resilience from within.”

Regional leaders have also expressed concern. In a recent summit in Addis Ababa, African heads of state agreed to accelerate efforts to boost intra-African trade and strengthen regional economic communities. The move is seen as a step toward greater self-reliance, but progress has been slow.

Looking Ahead: What Comes Next?

As the situation in Iran continues to unfold, the pressure on Nigeria’s government is expected to grow. The next major test will come in April, when the country’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year is unveiled. Analysts say the budget must include significant measures to support the most vulnerable populations, including subsidies for fuel and food. Failure to act could lead to further unrest and a deepening of the economic crisis.

For now, Nigerians are bracing for more hardship. With no clear solution in sight, the country’s struggle reflects the broader challenges facing Africa in an increasingly interconnected and volatile world. The path forward will require not only immediate relief but also long-term strategies to build economic resilience and reduce dependence on global markets.