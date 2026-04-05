Nigeria's Ministry of Religious Affairs has launched a nationwide Easter Prayer Campaign, urging citizens to seek divine intervention amid economic instability and rising inflation. The initiative, announced on March 25, coincides with the country's ongoing struggle with currency devaluation, fuel shortages, and food insecurity. The campaign, led by Chief Imam Bashir Usman of the National Islamic Council, aims to foster unity and resilience across the nation's diverse religious communities.

Easter Prayer Campaign Kicks Off in Lagos

The first major event of the campaign took place in Lagos, where thousands gathered at the National Arena for a interfaith prayer session. The event, attended by religious leaders from Christian and Islamic backgrounds, featured speeches on the importance of faith in overcoming national challenges. "Faith is the foundation of our survival," said Bishop Paul Okoye of the Anglican Church. "We must pray for wisdom, peace, and stability in these difficult times."

economy-business · Nigeria Launches Easter Prayer Campaign Amid Economic Strains

Organisers reported a turnout of over 20,000 people, with many expressing hope that the campaign would inspire collective action. "This is more than just a prayer," said Aisha Mohammed, a Lagos resident. "It's a call to unite and work together for a better future." The campaign has since expanded to other cities, including Kano, Abuja, and Port Harcourt, with plans for weekly prayer sessions in major urban centres.

Link to National Development Goals

The Easter Prayer Campaign aligns with several of Nigeria's national development goals, particularly those related to social cohesion, economic resilience, and community empowerment. The government has long emphasized the importance of unity in achieving sustainable growth, and the campaign serves as a reminder of the role faith can play in fostering national solidarity.

Analysts suggest that the timing of the campaign is significant. With inflation reaching 23.5% in February 2024, as reported by the National Bureau of Statistics, many Nigerians are seeking spiritual and practical solutions to their daily struggles. "This campaign is a reflection of the people's need for hope and direction," said Dr. Nneka Okorie, a political analyst at the University of Ibadan. "It highlights the intersection of faith and development in a time of economic uncertainty."

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite its positive intentions, the campaign faces challenges, including the need for broader public engagement and the risk of being perceived as a political tool. Critics argue that while faith is important, it must be accompanied by tangible policy actions. "Prayer is essential, but so are jobs, better infrastructure, and affordable healthcare," said Senator Chidi Nwosu, a member of the Senate Committee on Religious Affairs.

However, the campaign also presents an opportunity for dialogue between religious leaders and government officials. The Ministry of Religious Affairs has announced plans to host a summit in April, bringing together faith-based organisations and policymakers to discuss strategies for improving social and economic conditions. "We need to harness the power of faith to drive real change," said Minister of Religious Affairs, Dr. Ahmed Bello.

Religious Unity and Social Cohesion

The campaign has been praised for its emphasis on interfaith cooperation, a key component of Nigeria's development agenda. With over 200 ethnic groups and multiple religions coexisting in the country, fostering unity is critical to long-term stability. The Easter Prayer Campaign has brought together Christian and Muslim leaders in a rare display of solidarity, with many calling for more such initiatives.

Religious leaders have also used the platform to address social issues such as youth unemployment and crime. "We must not only pray for peace but also work for it," said Sheikh Abubakar Gana, a prominent Islamic scholar. "Our children need opportunities, not just prayers."

What to Watch Next

The Easter Prayer Campaign is expected to continue through April, with the government planning to release a report on the impact of the initiative by the end of the month. The upcoming interfaith summit in April will be a key event to watch, as it could lead to new partnerships between religious and governmental bodies. Additionally, the outcome of the 2023 general elections, set for February 2024, will likely influence the role of faith in public life and policy-making.

As Nigeria navigates its complex path toward development, the Easter Prayer Campaign serves as a reminder of the power of collective action and spiritual resilience. Whether it will translate into meaningful change remains to be seen, but for now, it has united millions in a shared hope for a better future.

Editorial Opinion Critics argue that while faith is important, it must be accompanied by tangible policy actions. Religious Unity and Social Cohesion The campaign has been praised for its emphasis on interfaith cooperation, a key component of Nigeria's development agenda. — panapress.org Editorial Team