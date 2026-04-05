Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, a prominent South African development expert, launched the Givers initiative in Lagos on 15 May 2024, aiming to boost community-driven development across Africa. The event, held at the Lagos State University (LASU) campus, brought together local leaders, activists, and international partners to discuss sustainable growth. The initiative, backed by the Givers Foundation, focuses on empowering grassroots organisations through funding, mentorship, and policy advocacy.

What is the Givers Initiative?

The Givers initiative, led by Dr Sooliman and his team, is designed to address systemic gaps in African development by fostering collaboration between local communities and international donors. It operates in partnership with the Lagos State Government and several non-governmental organisations, including the African Development Foundation. The programme’s first phase targets 15 communities across Nigeria, with a focus on education, health, and economic empowerment.

economy-business · Dr Imtiaz Sooliman Launches Givers Initiative in Lagos

“We believe that lasting change comes from within,” Sooliman said during the launch. “Givers is not just about funding—it’s about building capacity and ensuring that local voices shape the future.” The initiative has already secured a $2 million grant from the African Development Bank to support its pilot projects in Lagos and Kano.

Why This Matters for African Development

The Givers initiative aligns with the African Union’s Agenda 2063, which prioritises inclusive growth, job creation, and social development. By focusing on community-led solutions, the programme addresses a key challenge in African development: the disconnect between top-down policies and local needs. In Nigeria, where 30% of the population lives below the poverty line, such initiatives are critical for long-term stability and progress.

Dr Sooliman, known for his work in education and governance, has previously advised the Nigerian Ministry of Education on curriculum reforms. His new project builds on this experience, aiming to create scalable models that can be replicated across the continent. “If we want to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, we must invest in the people who live in the communities,” he said.

Partners and Stakeholders

The Givers initiative has received support from several key stakeholders, including the Lagos State Ministry of Women and Children Affairs and the non-profit organisation Gift. Saskia Falken, a German development consultant and co-founder of Gift, highlighted the importance of cross-border collaboration. “This is not just about Nigeria—it’s about building a network that can support African development at scale,” she said.

The initiative also includes a mentorship programme for young leaders, with a focus on women and youth. In its first year, Givers plans to train 500 local activists and provide microgrants to 100 community-based projects. This approach reflects a growing trend in African development: the shift from aid-based models to empowerment-driven strategies.

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite its ambitious goals, the Givers initiative faces several challenges. One of the main obstacles is the lack of consistent government support for community-led projects. In Nigeria, where public investment in education and health remains low, the success of Givers will depend on its ability to secure long-term partnerships and funding.

Another challenge is ensuring that the initiative reaches the most vulnerable communities. While Lagos is a major economic hub, many of the targeted areas are in rural or underdeveloped regions. To address this, Givers has partnered with local NGOs and community leaders to ensure equitable distribution of resources.

However, the initiative also presents a significant opportunity. By focusing on local leadership, it could help reduce the reliance on foreign aid and promote self-sufficiency. This is particularly relevant in the context of Africa’s growing youth population, which represents both a challenge and a chance for transformation.

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