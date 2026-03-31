In April, a chilling message from an Ethiopian activist, Yordanos Bezabih, surfaced on Telegram, where he threatened feminists, stating, "Women who speak out must be exterminated." The statement has ignited a firestorm of debate across the African continent, highlighting the growing threat of digital violence against women who advocate for gender equality. As African nations strive to meet development goals, the safety and voices of activists like Yordanos Bezabih’s targets are crucial to progress.

Yordanos Bezabih’s Threat and Its Immediate Fallout

The message, shared widely on Telegram, has been condemned by human rights organizations and feminist groups. Yordanos Bezabih, an Ethiopian activist known for his controversial views, has become a focal point of the digital violence debate. His remarks reflect a broader issue of online harassment and threats against women who challenge societal norms. The statement has led to an urgent call for greater online safety measures and protections for female activists in Ethiopia and beyond.

economy-business · Yordanos Bezabih Warns Feminists: 'Speak Out or Be Exterminated'

Human rights groups have raised concerns that such threats could silence women who are working to advance gender equality. In a continent where progress on gender issues is uneven, the risk of intimidation and violence is a major hurdle. The incident underscores the need for stronger policies to protect digital spaces and ensure that women can participate in public discourse without fear.

The Role of Digital Platforms in Amplifying Violence

Telegram, the platform where the message was shared, has become a hub for both activism and harassment. While it offers encryption and privacy, it also allows for the spread of harmful content. The platform’s policies on content moderation have come under scrutiny, with calls for more robust measures to prevent the spread of hate speech and threats against women. This issue is not unique to Ethiopia; similar patterns have been observed in other African countries.

Activists argue that digital platforms must take greater responsibility for the content shared on their services. The rise of online violence against women is a growing concern, especially in regions where gender-based discrimination is deeply entrenched. As more women use social media to advocate for their rights, the risk of being targeted increases, making it essential for platforms to act decisively.

Impact on Feminist Movements in Africa

The incident has sparked discussions about the impact of digital violence on feminist movements across Africa. Feminists in Nigeria, for instance, have faced similar threats, raising questions about the broader implications for women’s activism. The fear of retaliation can deter women from speaking out, which hinders progress on gender equality and development goals.

Experts emphasize that the safety of female activists is critical to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly those related to gender equality and reduced inequalities. Without a safe environment for women to express their views, progress in these areas will remain stalled. The case of Yordanos Bezabih highlights the urgent need for both national and international action to protect women’s rights online.

What’s Next for Feminists in Africa?

As the conversation around digital violence intensifies, the focus is shifting to what can be done to protect women. Advocacy groups are urging governments to implement stronger laws against online harassment and to hold perpetrators accountable. At the same time, there is a push for greater awareness and support for women who face such threats.

The situation also calls for a re-evaluation of how digital platforms are used in African societies. With more people accessing the internet, the need for digital literacy and safety education is more pressing than ever. As African nations continue to work towards inclusive development, ensuring that women can participate freely and safely online is a crucial step forward.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the latest news about yordanos bezabih warns feminists speak out or be exterminated? In April, a chilling message from an Ethiopian activist, Yordanos Bezabih, surfaced on Telegram, where he threatened feminists, stating, "Women who speak out must be exterminated." The statement has ignited a firestorm of debate across the African co Why does this matter for economy-business? Yordanos Bezabih’s Threat and Its Immediate Fallout The message, shared widely on Telegram, has been condemned by human rights organizations and feminist groups. What are the key facts about yordanos bezabih warns feminists speak out or be exterminated? His remarks reflect a broader issue of online harassment and threats against women who challenge societal norms.

Editorial Opinion Experts emphasize that the safety of female activists is critical to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly those related to gender equality and reduced inequalities. The rise of online violence against women is a growing concern, especially in regions where gender-based discrimination is deeply entrenched. — panapress.org Editorial Team