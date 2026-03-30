Martins, the head of the Association of National Transport and Road Users (ANTROP), has called for the creation of a major express terminal in Lisboa, arguing that the city lacks the infrastructure to support growing transportation demands. The statement comes amid rising concerns over congestion, logistics inefficiencies, and the need for better connectivity to support economic development across the continent.

Martins, a leading voice in transport policy, highlighted that the absence of a centralized express terminal is a critical gap in Lisboa’s infrastructure. He noted that current logistics systems are fragmented, leading to delays, increased costs, and inefficiencies that hinder both local and regional trade. The call comes as African nations increasingly focus on building integrated transport networks to meet the goals of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Lisboa's Transport Challenges and Continental Implications

economy-business · Martins Calls for Major Express Terminal in Lisboa — and It Could Reshape Transport

Lisboa, as a major hub in the region, plays a key role in connecting African economies to global markets. However, the city's transport infrastructure has struggled to keep pace with the demands of a rapidly growing population and expanding trade routes. Martins argued that the lack of a modern express terminal is a bottleneck that limits the city’s ability to serve as a logistics gateway for the continent.

The issue is not just about Lisboa but has broader implications for Africa’s development. Efficient transport infrastructure is a cornerstone of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 9, which focuses on building resilient infrastructure. Without significant upgrades, the continent risks falling behind in its efforts to promote inclusive and sustainable industrialization and innovation.

The Role of Infrastructure in Economic Growth

Martins emphasized that investing in transport infrastructure is essential for economic growth. He pointed to the success of similar projects in other African cities, where modern logistics hubs have boosted trade, created jobs, and improved connectivity. In his view, a major express terminal in Lisboa could serve as a model for other African cities facing similar challenges.

The proposal also aligns with the African Development Bank’s (AfDB) vision for a more integrated and efficient transport system. The AfDB has long advocated for improved infrastructure as a way to unlock the continent’s economic potential. Martins’ call for a new terminal could signal a shift in how African cities approach transport planning, prioritizing long-term growth over short-term convenience.

What’s Next for Lisboa and the Continent?

While the proposal is still in the early stages, it has sparked a broader conversation about the need for strategic infrastructure investments. Martins has urged local and national authorities to take the issue seriously, warning that without action, Lisboa risks falling further behind in the race for economic competitiveness.

For Nigeria and other African countries, the development of transport hubs in cities like Lisboa could have a ripple effect. Improved logistics networks can reduce trade costs, increase market access, and support the goals of regional integration. As the continent moves toward greater economic unity, the role of cities like Lisboa in facilitating this process cannot be underestimated.

Conclusion: A Call for Strategic Vision

Martins’ call for a major express terminal in Lisboa is more than a local issue — it is a reflection of the broader challenges facing African development. As the continent seeks to build a more connected and prosperous future, strategic investments in transport infrastructure will be critical. The success of such projects will depend on strong governance, clear policy frameworks, and a commitment to long-term planning.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the latest news about martins calls for major express terminal in lisboa and it could reshape transport? Martins, the head of the Association of National Transport and Road Users (ANTROP), has called for the creation of a major express terminal in Lisboa, arguing that the city lacks the infrastructure to support growing transportation demands. Why does this matter for economy-business? Martins, a leading voice in transport policy, highlighted that the absence of a centralized express terminal is a critical gap in Lisboa’s infrastructure. What are the key facts about martins calls for major express terminal in lisboa and it could reshape transport? The call comes as African nations increasingly focus on building integrated transport networks to meet the goals of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Editorial Opinion Conclusion: A Call for Strategic Vision Martins’ call for a major express terminal in Lisboa is more than a local issue — it is a reflection of the broader challenges facing African development. In his view, a major express terminal in Lisboa could serve as a model for other African cities facing similar challenges. — panapress.org Editorial Team