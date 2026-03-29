The All Progressives Congress (APC) held its national convention in Abuja, marking a pivotal moment in Nigeria's political landscape. The event brought together party leaders, delegates, and stakeholders to outline the party's vision for the country's future. With the 2023 general elections approaching, the convention aimed to solidify the APC's platform and address key challenges facing Nigeria and the broader African continent.

What Is the APC Convention?

The APC Convention is an annual gathering of the ruling party's members to discuss policy, strategy, and leadership. This year’s event was particularly significant as it set the stage for the party's re-election campaign. The convention included speeches from party leaders, including President Muhammadu Buhari, who emphasized the need for continued economic reform and security improvements.

economy-business · APC Convention Unveils New Agenda for Nigeria's Development

The convention also featured discussions on the party's plans to address Nigeria's infrastructural deficits, which have long hindered economic growth. Delegates highlighted the importance of improving road networks, electricity supply, and access to clean water as part of the party's development agenda.

Why APC Convention Matters for Africa

The APC's policies and strategies have broader implications for African development. As one of the continent's largest economies, Nigeria's political direction influences regional stability and economic cooperation. The party's focus on infrastructure and governance reform aligns with the African Union's Agenda 2063, which seeks to foster sustainable development across the continent.

Delegates at the convention also discussed the need for stronger regional integration, including enhanced trade relations with neighboring countries. This aligns with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which aims to create a single market for goods and services across Africa.

How APC Convention Affects Nigeria

The APC's agenda has direct implications for Nigeria's development trajectory. The party's emphasis on economic diversification and poverty reduction is crucial in a country heavily reliant on oil revenues. By promoting agriculture, manufacturing, and technology, the APC aims to reduce the nation's vulnerability to global oil price fluctuations.

The convention also addressed the issue of security, particularly in the north-east and north-west regions, where insurgency and banditry have persisted. The party pledged to enhance military and intelligence capabilities while also investing in community-based conflict resolution initiatives.

What to Watch Next

As the 2023 elections approach, the APC's performance will be closely scrutinized. The party's ability to translate its convention promises into tangible policy outcomes will be a key factor in its re-election prospects. Analysts suggest that the party must deliver on its development agenda to maintain public support.

Internationally, the APC's policies will be watched by African leaders and development partners. The party's commitment to good governance and economic reform could serve as a model for other African nations seeking to overcome similar challenges.