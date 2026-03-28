Nigeria has unveiled a new National Cybercrime Strategy aimed at combating the rising tide of online fraud and cyber threats, which have surged by 60% in 2024 according to the National Cybersecurity Centre. The initiative comes as digital transactions and internet penetration continue to grow across the country, highlighting the urgent need for stronger safeguards in the face of increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks.

Online Fraud: A Growing Threat to Nigeria's Digital Economy

Online fraud has become one of the most pressing challenges for Nigeria's digital transformation. With over 150 million internet users, the country is witnessing a surge in phishing schemes, fake financial transactions, and identity theft. The National Cybersecurity Centre reported that cybercrime cases increased by 60% in the first half of 2024 alone, with online fraud accounting for nearly 70% of all reported incidents.

economy-business · Nigeria Launches National Cybercrime Strategy — Cyber Threats Rise 60% in 2024

The new strategy, developed in collaboration with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and international cybersecurity partners, includes measures such as enhanced digital literacy programs, improved data protection laws, and the establishment of a national cybercrime response unit. These steps are seen as critical to protecting Nigeria's growing digital economy and ensuring that online transactions remain secure for businesses and consumers alike.

How Online Fraud Affects Nigeria's Development Goals

The rise of online fraud directly impacts Nigeria's ability to achieve key development goals, including economic growth, financial inclusion, and digital innovation. As more citizens and businesses rely on online platforms for banking, commerce, and communication, the threat of cybercrime threatens to undermine trust in digital systems and slow down progress.

According to the African Development Bank, cybercrime costs African economies an estimated $1.5 billion annually. For Nigeria, which is the continent's largest economy, the stakes are even higher. A robust cybersecurity framework is essential to attract foreign investment, support entrepreneurship, and foster a secure digital ecosystem that aligns with the goals of the African Union's Digital Transformation Strategy.

Why Everything Matters in the Fight Against Online Fraud

Everything from consumer behavior to government policy plays a role in the fight against online fraud. Public awareness campaigns, stronger legal frameworks, and technological innovation are all critical components of a comprehensive strategy. The government's new approach reflects a growing recognition that online security is not just a technical issue but a fundamental pillar of national development.

Experts argue that Nigeria must adopt a multi-stakeholder approach, involving the private sector, civil society, and international partners. This includes investing in cybersecurity education, improving digital infrastructure, and creating a regulatory environment that encourages innovation while protecting users from exploitation.

What's Next for Nigeria's Cybersecurity Efforts

The success of Nigeria's National Cybercrime Strategy will depend on its implementation and the willingness of all stakeholders to collaborate. The government has pledged to roll out the strategy in phases, starting with pilot programs in major cities like Lagos and Abuja. A national cybersecurity awareness week is also planned for early 2025, aimed at educating citizens on how to protect themselves from online threats.

As Nigeria continues to embrace digital transformation, the battle against online fraud will remain a key challenge. The country's ability to address this issue will not only determine the safety of its digital economy but also shape its broader development trajectory. With the right policies and investments, Nigeria can position itself as a leader in cybersecurity on the African continent.

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Editorial Opinion Public awareness campaigns, stronger legal frameworks, and technological innovation are all critical components of a comprehensive strategy. The government's new approach reflects a growing recognition that online security is not just a technical issue but a fundamental pillar of national development. — panapress.org Editorial Team