The Managing Director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Oluwaseun Faleye, has emphasized that Nigeria’s greatest asset lies not in its oil reserves, but in its youth population, urging the country to invest in human capital development to drive sustainable growth. Speaking at a recent economic forum in Abuja, Faleye highlighted the need for strategic policies that harness the potential of the country’s young demographic, which constitutes over 60% of the population.

Faleye's remarks come amid growing concerns over Nigeria’s reliance on oil, which has historically dominated the economy and left the nation vulnerable to global price fluctuations. With youth unemployment rates exceeding 30%, the call for a shift in focus to youth empowerment is gaining traction. The NSITF, which manages social insurance schemes for workers, has been advocating for increased investment in education, vocational training, and job creation programs to ensure that the youth become a driving force for national development.

Why Youths Matter for Africa’s Development

economy-business · Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund MD Warns: Youths, Not Oil, Are Nation’s Greatest Asset

The African Development Bank has long pointed to the continent’s youth bulge as a critical opportunity for growth. With over 60% of Africa’s population under the age of 35, the continent stands at a crossroads: either it can harness this demographic dividend or risk a future of instability and underdevelopment. Nigeria, as Africa’s most populous country, has a unique responsibility to lead by example.

Faleye noted that investing in youth is not just about economic growth, but also about addressing social challenges such as crime, migration, and political instability. “When we invest in our youth, we invest in the future of our nation,” he said. “They are the ones who will build the infrastructure, innovate in health and education, and drive the economy forward.”

NSITF’s Role in Youth Empowerment

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund has been working to expand its mandate to include youth-focused initiatives. In recent years, the fund has launched several programs aimed at providing skills training and financial support to young entrepreneurs. These efforts align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 8, which calls for decent work and economic growth, and Goal 4, which focuses on quality education.

Faleye highlighted that the NSITF is collaborating with local governments and private sector partners to create job opportunities for young people. “We are not just talking about policy; we are implementing real solutions,” he said. “Our goal is to ensure that every young Nigerian has access to education, training, and employment opportunities.”

Challenges and the Road Ahead

Despite these efforts, challenges remain. Nigeria’s education system is underfunded, and many young people lack access to quality training. Additionally, corruption and mismanagement have often hindered the effectiveness of government programs. Faleye acknowledged these obstacles but stressed the importance of perseverance.

“We cannot afford to ignore the potential of our youth,” he said. “It is time for the government, private sector, and civil society to work together to create an environment where young people can thrive.” He called for increased transparency and accountability in the allocation of resources to ensure that youth programs are effectively implemented.

What to Watch Next

As Nigeria continues to navigate its economic challenges, the role of its youth will become even more critical. With the NSITF and other institutions pushing for a shift in focus, the coming years will determine whether the nation can unlock the full potential of its young population. The success of these initiatives will not only shape Nigeria’s future but also serve as a model for other African countries facing similar challenges.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the latest news about nigeria social insurance trust fund md warns youths not oil are nations greatest asset? The Managing Director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Oluwaseun Faleye, has emphasized that Nigeria’s greatest asset lies not in its oil reserves, but in its youth population, urging the country to invest in human capital developm Why does this matter for economy-business? Faleye's remarks come amid growing concerns over Nigeria’s reliance on oil, which has historically dominated the economy and left the nation vulnerable to global price fluctuations. What are the key facts about nigeria social insurance trust fund md warns youths not oil are nations greatest asset? The NSITF, which manages social insurance schemes for workers, has been advocating for increased investment in education, vocational training, and job creation programs to ensure that the youth become a driving force for national development.