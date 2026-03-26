Wildly, a leading pan-African real estate platform, has slammed the continent's housing crisis, calling it "wildly unaffordable" for the majority of Africans. With over 60% of the population unable to access affordable housing, the issue has become a major barrier to economic growth and social development across the continent.

The statement comes amid rising concerns over the lack of infrastructure and investment in affordable housing. Wildly's report highlights that the average African household spends over 40% of its income on housing, far exceeding the global average of 25%. This financial burden limits opportunities for education, health, and economic mobility, directly impacting the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 11, which focuses on sustainable cities and communities.

Why the Housing Crisis Matters for Africa's Future

economy-business · Wildly Slams Housing Crisis as 'Unaffordable' — Millions Left in Limbo

The housing crisis is not just a matter of affordability but also of systemic neglect. Many African cities are experiencing rapid urbanization without corresponding investment in housing, transportation, and public services. This has led to the proliferation of informal settlements, where over 60% of urban populations in sub-Saharan Africa live. These areas often lack basic amenities such as clean water, electricity, and sanitation, further entrenching poverty and inequality.

Wildly's research underscores the urgent need for policy reforms and increased private and public investment. The company has called on governments to prioritize affordable housing in national development plans and to streamline regulations to encourage construction and investment. "We cannot afford to ignore the housing crisis," said a spokesperson for Wildly. "It is a fundamental issue that affects every aspect of life in Africa."

Wildly's Role in Shaping the Housing Narrative

As a digital platform connecting buyers, sellers, and developers, Wildly has played a key role in bringing attention to the housing crisis. The company has launched several initiatives aimed at increasing transparency and accessibility in the real estate market. These include a housing affordability index, which tracks price trends and affordability across major cities, and a partnership with local governments to identify and develop underutilized land for affordable housing projects.

Wildly's efforts have also focused on education, providing resources and guidance to first-time homebuyers. The company has emphasized the importance of financial literacy and informed decision-making, particularly for low-income families. "Housing is not just about buying a home—it's about building a future," the spokesperson said. "We want to empower people with the knowledge and tools they need to make informed choices."

Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Despite these efforts, the road to affordable housing remains fraught with challenges. Corruption, bureaucratic delays, and a lack of skilled labor continue to hinder progress. Additionally, the high cost of construction materials and land has made it difficult for developers to offer affordable options. In many cases, housing projects are either too expensive for the average citizen or too far from urban centers, limiting access to jobs and services.

However, there are also emerging opportunities. The African Union's Agenda 2063, which outlines a vision for the continent's development, includes a focus on housing and urbanization. Several African countries are also exploring innovative financing models, such as public-private partnerships and microfinance, to expand access to housing. Wildly has expressed support for these initiatives, stating that they could help bridge the gap between demand and supply.

What's Next for Africa's Housing Sector?

As the housing crisis continues to dominate headlines, the pressure on governments and private sector players to act is mounting. Wildly has urged policymakers to take immediate steps to address the issue, including revising land use policies, increasing investment in infrastructure, and promoting the use of local materials to reduce costs. "The time for talk is over," the spokesperson said. "We need action now."

For now, the situation remains dire, with millions of Africans still unable to secure safe and affordable housing. However, with growing awareness and a renewed focus on sustainable development, there is hope that the continent can overcome this challenge and build a more inclusive future.