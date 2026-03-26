Prices of essential food items in Nigeria have started to rise sharply, with experts attributing the surge to the ongoing conflict in Oriente, which has disrupted regional trade and supply chains. The effects of the war, which began in early 2024, are now being felt across the continent, particularly in countries reliant on imports from the region. As of April 2024, the impact is becoming more visible, with traders and consumers in major cities like Lagos and Abuja reporting higher costs for staples such as rice, wheat, and cooking oil.

Oriente Conflict Disrupts Regional Trade

The conflict in Oriente has significantly disrupted the flow of goods between the region and West Africa, particularly affecting Nigeria, which is one of the largest importers of agricultural products from the area. The war has led to the closure of key transport routes, including the main highway linking Oriente to Nigeria, forcing traders to seek more expensive and less efficient alternatives. This has resulted in a sharp increase in transportation costs, which are being passed on to consumers.

economy-business · Oriente Prices Surge as War Impacts Nigeria's Food Supply

According to the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics, the price of imported rice has increased by 18% since April, while wheat prices have risen by 14%. These increases are expected to continue as the conflict remains unresolved, with traders warning of further shortages and higher costs in the coming months. "The situation is getting worse by the day," said Adebayo Adeyemi, a Lagos-based trader. "We are struggling to get supplies, and when we do, the prices are way beyond what we can afford."

Nigeria's Food Security at Risk

The rising cost of food is raising concerns about Nigeria's food security, which is a key component of the African Union's Agenda 2063. The country's reliance on imported staples makes it particularly vulnerable to external shocks, such as the conflict in Oriente. With nearly 40% of the population living below the poverty line, the increase in food prices could push more people into hunger and malnutrition, undermining progress on the continent's development goals.

Experts warn that the situation could have broader economic implications. "If food prices continue to rise, it could lead to inflation, reduced consumer spending, and slower economic growth," said Dr. Nia Ekong, an economist at the University of Ibadan. "This is not just a food issue — it's a development issue that requires urgent action."

Government Response and Regional Cooperation

The Nigerian government has begun to explore alternative sources of food imports, including partnerships with other African countries and regional blocs like the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). However, these efforts are still in the early stages, and officials admit that the immediate impact of the Oriente conflict will be difficult to mitigate.

"We are working with our regional partners to find alternative supply routes and increase local production," said Minister of Trade and Industry, Chukwuma Okoro. "But in the short term, we have to be realistic about the challenges we face."

Looking Ahead: What to Watch

As the conflict in Oriente continues, the situation in Nigeria and other affected countries will remain closely monitored. The African Union and regional organizations are expected to play a key role in facilitating dialogue and supporting food security initiatives. For now, the focus is on minimizing the impact on vulnerable populations and ensuring that the continent's development goals remain on track.

For now, the effects of the Oriente war are a stark reminder of the interconnectedness of African economies and the need for stronger regional cooperation. As the situation evolves, the world will be watching to see how Nigeria and its neighbors adapt to the challenges ahead.