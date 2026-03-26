The Consumer Protection Council of Nigeria (CCPA) has issued a directive banning restaurants from adding extra LPG or fuel charges to customer bills, stating that only menu prices and applicable taxes should be included. The move comes amid rising inflation and economic uncertainty, as consumers face increasing pressure from soaring utility and fuel costs.

The directive, issued on July 10, 2024, was a response to growing public complaints about restaurants imposing additional fees under the guise of "LPG surcharges" or "fuel charges." These charges, often added to bills without prior notice, have been a point of contention for both diners and restaurant operators. The CCPA’s intervention aims to protect consumers from what it describes as "unfair and deceptive practices."

What is Only and How Does It Work?

economy-business · Only Bans Extra Fuel Charges on Restaurant Bills — Diners Save Amid Inflation

The term "Only" in this context refers to a directive issued by the CCPA that sets clear boundaries on what can be charged to customers. It mandates that restaurants cannot add any extra fees beyond the menu price and statutory taxes. This includes LPG or fuel surcharges, which have been widely criticized for being arbitrary and unregulated.

CCPA spokesperson, Mr. Chukwudi Okorie, explained that the directive is part of a broader effort to ensure transparency in pricing and protect consumers from hidden costs. "Restaurants are allowed to charge for the cost of fuel used in cooking, but this must be reflected in the menu price, not added as a separate fee," he said.

Impact on Nigeria’s Economy and Consumer Behavior

The directive has significant implications for Nigeria’s economic environment, especially as the country continues to grapple with inflation and currency devaluation. By preventing restaurants from passing on fuel costs to consumers, the CCPA aims to ease the financial burden on households and promote fairer pricing in the service sector.

However, some restaurant owners argue that the directive could lead to increased operational costs. "We rely on these surcharges to offset the rising cost of cooking gas and electricity," said Mrs. Amina Bello, a restaurant owner in Lagos. "Without them, we may have to raise menu prices, which could hurt our customers."

Broader Implications for African Development

The CCPA’s decision aligns with broader African development goals, particularly those related to economic stability, consumer rights, and fair business practices. As many African nations seek to improve governance and economic transparency, initiatives like this demonstrate a commitment to protecting citizens from exploitative pricing models.

For Nigeria, which is the continent’s largest economy, this move could set a precedent for other countries to follow. By enforcing clear pricing rules, the government can build consumer trust, encourage investment, and support small businesses that are often vulnerable to unfair practices.

What to Watch Next

While the directive is a positive step, its long-term success will depend on effective enforcement and consumer awareness. The CCPA has pledged to monitor compliance and take action against violators, but challenges remain in ensuring that all restaurants adhere to the new rules.

Consumers are also advised to remain vigilant and report any instances of unfair charges. As Nigeria continues to navigate economic challenges, initiatives like the "Only" directive play a crucial role in promoting fairness and accountability in the business sector.