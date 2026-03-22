The former member of the Nigerian House of Representatives, who represented a constituency in Cross River State, has officially left the People's Democratic Party (PDP) to join the All Progressives Congress (ADC), according to reports by The News Agency. The move, which has sparked discussions within the state’s political landscape, comes amid shifting allegiances and growing competition among political parties ahead of the 2023 general elections. The decision highlights the fluid nature of Nigerian politics and the ongoing quest for influence in a region that plays a critical role in national governance.

Political Realignment in Cross River

The ex-representative, whose name has not been officially disclosed in the latest reports, was a prominent figure in the PDP, which has historically held sway in Cross River. However, the recent shift to the ADC signals a broader realignment of political forces, particularly in a state where party loyalty has been a key factor in electoral success. The ADC, a relatively smaller party, has been gaining traction by positioning itself as an alternative to the dominant PDP and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), which has long been the main opposition in the region.

economy-business · Ex-Rep Member Dumps PDP for ADC in Cross River

Political analysts suggest that the move could weaken the PDP’s grip in Cross River and create new dynamics in the state’s electoral politics. The ADC, which has been active in several states, is seen as a potential disruptor in a region where traditional party structures have been deeply entrenched.

Impact on Nigerian Politics

The defection of a sitting or former representative is a significant development in Nigerian politics, where party loyalty is often seen as a key indicator of political stability. The News Agency has highlighted that such moves can influence voter sentiment and party strategies, particularly in a state like Cross River, where political campaigns are often closely tied to local interests and community networks.

This shift also reflects the broader challenges facing Nigerian political parties, including internal divisions, the need for modernization, and the pressure to adapt to changing voter preferences. For African development, such realignments can have implications for governance, as they may lead to more competitive elections and, potentially, more responsive political systems.

What This Means for Development

The political changes in Cross River are not just about party politics; they have real implications for development. The state, which is rich in natural resources and has a growing population, is at a critical juncture in terms of infrastructure, education, and healthcare. The ADC’s rise could lead to new policy initiatives or shifts in resource allocation, depending on its ability to mobilize support and implement its agenda.

Development goals in Nigeria, including those aligned with the African Union’s Agenda 2063, require strong and stable governance. The current political flux may pose challenges, but it could also open up opportunities for more inclusive and participatory political processes that better reflect the needs of the people.

What to Watch Next

As the 2023 elections approach, the political landscape in Cross River and beyond will remain a key area to watch. The ADC’s ability to retain the support of defectors and attract new voters will be critical in determining its long-term influence. Meanwhile, the PDP and other parties will need to re-strategize to counter the growing competition.

For the broader African development agenda, the situation in Cross River underscores the importance of political stability and effective governance. As African nations work towards sustainable growth and inclusive development, the ability to adapt to changing political realities will be essential. The News Agency developments in Nigeria are a microcosm of the larger challenges and opportunities facing the continent.