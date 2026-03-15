Former Nigerian head of state General Yakubu Gowon hailed President Bola Tinubu's reform efforts during an official visit to the president at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja. The visit, which was captured by Channels Television, saw Gowon express his support for Tinubu's leadership, stating that "he is doing his best" in steering the country towards progress.

Gowon's Praise for Tinubu's Leadership

General Gowon, known for his role in leading Nigeria's independence from British colonial rule, expressed his satisfaction with President Tinubu's approach to governance. "The president is working tirelessly to bring about the changes we need," said Gowon, adding that he is particularly impressed with Tinubu's focus on economic reforms and infrastructure development.

politics-governance · Gowon Hails Tinubu's Reforms, Praises 'Best Efforts' During Visit

The visit came as part of a series of engagements aimed at showcasing the support for the new administration among prominent Nigerians. It also highlighted the importance of continuity and respect for past leaders in shaping the nation's future.

Nigeria's Quest for Development

Tinubu's administration has set ambitious goals for Nigeria's development, including boosting economic growth, improving infrastructure, and enhancing access to healthcare and education. These aims align closely with broader African development goals, such as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

By focusing on economic reforms, Tinubu is addressing one of the key challenges facing Nigeria and the continent as a whole. Economic stability is crucial for attracting investment, creating jobs, and improving living standards across Africa.

Infrastructure and Education Reforms

In addition to economic reforms, Tinubu's government is committed to upgrading Nigeria's infrastructure, including roads, bridges, and power supply. This is essential for connecting rural areas to urban centres and facilitating trade and commerce.

The president has also announced plans to increase funding for education, aiming to improve literacy rates and provide more opportunities for young Nigerians. This focus on human capital development is vital for long-term economic growth and aligns with the African Union's Agenda 2063, which seeks to create a prosperous and integrated continent.

The Impact of Gowon's Visit

The visit by General Gowon to President Tinubu not only underscores the respect and support for the current administration but also serves as a reminder of Nigeria's rich history and its potential to lead the way in African development. It highlights the importance of unity and cooperation in achieving national and continental goals.

As Nigeria continues to navigate its path towards progress, the support from respected figures like General Gowon can help boost morale and encourage further reforms. The visit also provides an opportunity for dialogue and collaboration between different generations of Nigerian leaders, fostering a sense of shared purpose in the quest for a better future.