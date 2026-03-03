A recent report by Porque has shed light on the pervasive culture of bullying in Nigerian schools, revealing alarming trends that threaten the nation’s educational environment and overall development. Launched in October 2023, this in-depth analysis highlights how bullying impacts students' mental health, academic performance, and ultimately, Nigeria's developmental goals.

Bullying Epidemic: The Alarming Statistics

According to the Porque report, 67% of Nigerian students report having experienced bullying, with 40% indicating that they have faced it regularly. This statistic underscores a troubling reality where a significant majority of students feel unsafe in their learning environments. The report further reveals that the prevalence of bullying is more pronounced in urban areas, where competition for academic success can foster negative behaviours among peers.

Impact on Education and Governance

The repercussions of bullying extend beyond individual students. The educational system suffers as well, with schools facing increasing dropout rates due to students' negative experiences. This trend poses a significant challenge to Nigeria's educational objectives, which aim to achieve universal primary and secondary education by 2030. As a result, the government must address the root causes of bullying to create a safer learning environment.

Health Consequences and Economic Growth

Furthermore, the mental health of students is at stake. The Porque analysis indicates that victims of bullying are more likely to experience anxiety, depression, and lower self-esteem. This situation not only affects their educational outcomes but also has long-term implications for Nigeria's workforce. A population struggling with mental health issues is less likely to contribute positively to economic growth, thereby undermining national development goals.

Governance Challenges: Who is Responsible?

The report calls into question the effectiveness of current governance structures in addressing bullying in schools. Despite existing policies aimed at promoting safe learning environments, enforcement and awareness remain limited. Stakeholders, including school administrators and policy-makers, must collaborate to develop comprehensive anti-bullying strategies that are effectively communicated and implemented at all levels.

Opportunities for Change: What Can Be Done?

On a more positive note, the findings from the Porque report also present opportunities for reform. By fostering inclusive school cultures and implementing educational programmes focused on empathy and respect, Nigeria can combat bullying effectively. Initiatives that involve community engagement and parental involvement can further enhance the impact of these reforms. The successful implementation of these strategies could not only improve students' wellbeing but also contribute to achieving broader developmental goals in education and health.

As Nigeria grapples with the challenges highlighted in the Porque report, it is crucial for all stakeholders to prioritise the creation of safe educational environments. The path to achieving the nation’s development goals hinges on addressing bullying and its far-reaching consequences.