In a recent discussion hosted by Century Minds, Sarah Stein Lubrano emphasised that democracy is not merely a concept but a participatory practice essential for sustainable development. The event took place on October 15, 2023, in Lagos, Nigeria, bringing together political leaders, civil society members, and youth advocates to explore the role of active citizenship in shaping the continent's future.

Empowering Citizens Through Engagement

During her address, Lubrano stated, "A democracia é algo que fazemos mais do que em que pensamos," highlighting the need for individuals to actively engage in governance and civic duties. This sentiment resonates deeply within the context of Nigeria's ongoing challenges with governance and political participation, particularly among the youth demographic. With over 60% of Nigeria's population under the age of 25, fostering a culture of democratic involvement is crucial for the country’s growth and stability.

Century Minds: A Catalyst for Change

Century Minds has emerged as a significant player in Nigeria's socio-political landscape, advocating for transparency, democracy, and citizen engagement. Their recent initiative, 'Talk About Politics,' aims to demystify political processes for young Nigerians, encouraging informed participation in their government. The organisation has already seen a marked increase in youth attendance at local council meetings and political forums since launching this initiative.

The Intersection of Democracy and Economic Growth

The relationship between active democratic participation and economic development cannot be overstated. Lubrano pointed out that countries with higher levels of civic engagement typically experience more robust economic growth. As Nigeria grapples with issues such as unemployment and infrastructure deficits, the empowerment of citizens through democratic practices could be a pivotal factor in driving change. A more engaged electorate can hold leaders accountable, ensuring that policies are crafted to address the needs of the populace, particularly in areas like health and education.

Health and Education: Fundamental Pillars

In her talk, Lubrano also stressed the importance of health and education as fundamental pillars of any thriving democracy. She noted that without access to quality education and healthcare, citizens are often ill-equipped to participate meaningfully in political processes. Century Minds’ focus on these sectors through workshops and advocacy campaigns aligns with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 4 (Quality Education) and Goal 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

What Lies Ahead for Nigeria's Political Landscape?

The current political climate in Nigeria is ripe for transformation, with upcoming elections providing an opportunity for citizens to influence their governance. As organisations like Century Minds continue to promote active engagement, the potential for meaningful change grows. The question remains: will the youth of Nigeria seize this moment to redefine their future, or will they remain passive observers in a system that requires their voices?

In conclusion, events like the one hosted by Century Minds are crucial in fostering a culture of participation among Nigerians. As Sarah Stein Lubrano aptly highlighted, democracy is an ongoing process, and its success hinges on the active involvement of its citizens. The next steps for Nigerian citizens could determine the future trajectory of the nation, making it imperative for young voices to rise and be heard.