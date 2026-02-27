The Harambee Starlets, Kenya's national women's football team, are intensifying their preparations for the upcoming Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) by engaging in friendly matches across West Africa. This initiative, which commenced in early October 2023, aims to enhance their competitive edge in the tournament set to be held in Morocco.

Capitalising on West African Football Culture

In the past weeks, the Harambee Starlets have faced teams from Ghana and Nigeria, two powerhouses in African women's football. These matches, held in various Nigerian cities, not only showcase the talent of the Kenyan squad but also allow for a cultural exchange that is vital for the development of women's sports across the continent. The team, led by coach Wangeci Ndung’u, has expressed optimism about the lessons learned from these encounters.

Building Infrastructure for Women’s Sports

The focus on women’s football in Africa aligns with broader developmental goals, particularly in terms of infrastructure and support for women in sports. The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has invested significantly in women’s leagues, demonstrating a commitment to providing better facilities and opportunities for female athletes. This is crucial, as access to quality training facilities and competitive leagues is a key factor in the overall growth of women's sports in Africa.

Health and Education: The Role of Sports

Sports, particularly football, serve as a powerful tool for promoting health and education among young women in Africa. The Harambee Starlets’ participation in WAFCON not only inspires young girls but also encourages them to pursue education alongside athletics. This dual focus is essential in addressing issues such as gender inequality and health, particularly in regions where girls often face barriers to both education and sports participation.

Governance and Economic Growth Through Sports

The rise of women's football can also have significant implications for governance and economic growth in Africa. As more attention shifts to women's sports, it brings with it opportunities for sponsorship, tourism, and job creation. The recent performance of African teams on international stages has shown that sports can be a vehicle for national pride and economic benefit. The involvement of the Harambee Starlets in WAFCON is a clear example of how sports governance, when prioritised, can yield dividends in terms of national recognition and economic upliftment.

What’s Next for the Harambee Starlets?

As the WAFCON tournament approaches in July 2024, the Harambee Starlets are expected to solidify their strategies based on the insights gained from friendly matches. Observers will be keen to see how these experiences translate into performance on the continental stage. The team's journey serves as a reminder of the critical role that women’s sports play in the broader narrative of African development, highlighting both the challenges faced and the opportunities that lie ahead.