Fifty farmers gathered outside the Assembleia da República on 12 October 2023 to voice their grievances over agricultural policies affecting their livelihoods. These protests come at a time when African nations are striving to meet development goals that hinge on sustainable agriculture and food security.

Cerca Farmers Demand Policy Change

The protesting farmers, part of a coalition known as Cerca, expressed concerns about the lack of support for smallholder farming and the high costs associated with agricultural inputs. Their demands include better access to financing, subsidies for essential supplies, and improved market access. Cerca's leaders highlighted the need for immediate governmental intervention to reverse policies that have led to increased food insecurity among the rural population.

Why Cerca Matters for African Agriculture

Cerca has become a significant player in advocating for farmer rights and sustainable practices across the continent. Their protests are not just isolated events; they reflect broader continental challenges that threaten Africa’s agricultural future. With nearly 60% of the population reliant on agriculture for their livelihood, issues faced by farmers like those in Cerca are critical to achieving the African Union's Agenda 2063, which aims to foster inclusive and sustainable development.

The Role of Assembleia in Shaping Agricultural Policy

The Assembleia da República plays a pivotal role in shaping policies that directly impact the agricultural sector in Angola and beyond. Recent discussions in the Assembleia have included debates on trade agreements with Mercosul, which aim to bolster agricultural exports. However, farmers argue that these agreements often overlook the needs of smallholders, focusing instead on larger agricultural entities.

Continental Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

As Africa grapples with challenges such as climate change, infrastructure deficits, and governance issues, the event in front of the Assembleia highlights the urgency for a more inclusive approach to agricultural policy. By addressing the grievances of farmers, there is a potential pathway to enhance food security, improve health outcomes, and stimulate economic growth across the region. Failure to act could lead to increased unrest and hinder progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals.

Looking Forward: What’s Next for Farmers and Policy Makers?

In the wake of the protests, observers will be keen to see how the Assembleia responds to the farmers' demands. Potential outcomes include new policies aimed at supporting smallholder farmers and addressing the structural challenges they face. Additionally, as negotiations continue with Mercosul, it remains essential for policymakers to consider the voices of all agricultural stakeholders, ensuring that any agreements benefit the entire sector, especially the most vulnerable.