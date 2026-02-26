In a recent statement, EDP's CEO Miguel Stilwell announced that the company incurred an €80 million loss due to severe weather conditions that disrupted power supply networks. This incident raises critical questions about the resilience of infrastructure, particularly for data centres in regions like Nigeria that are increasingly dependent on reliable energy sources.

The Storm's Financial Toll on EDP

On a press conference held earlier this week, Miguel Stilwell revealed that the unexpected tempest had significant financial repercussions for EDP, a leading energy provider in Europe. The €80 million loss reflects not only the immediate impact of the storm but also the broader vulnerabilities within energy infrastructure in the face of climate-related disruptions. The statement comes at a time when countries, particularly in Africa, are striving to enhance their infrastructure resilience.

Understanding the Risks for African Data Centres

As data centres proliferate across Africa, the need for consistent power supply has never been more urgent. The challenges faced by EDP serve as a cautionary tale for African nations, especially Nigeria, where power outages remain a critical barrier to technological advancement and economic growth. Miguel Stilwell explained that "no network is infallible," underscoring the intricate balance between energy supply reliability and the potential for operational disruptions.

Stilwell No: A New Approach to Resilience

Stilwell No, a technology firm spearheaded by Miguel Stilwell, aims to address these infrastructure issues by developing innovative solutions tailored to the unique challenges of the African market. The firm's focus on renewable energy and smart grid technologies could present an opportunity for African nations to leapfrog traditional energy models, thereby enhancing their resilience against climate-induced disruptions. This aligns with the African Development Goals (ADGs), which prioritise sustainable infrastructure and energy access.

Implications for Governance and Economic Growth

Governance plays a crucial role in ensuring that infrastructure investments are sustainable and effective. The lessons from EDP's losses could motivate African governments to prioritise investments in energy resilience and smart infrastructure. The need for coordinated policies that support the development of data centres, alongside sustainable energy solutions, is imperative for driving economic growth across the continent.

Looking Ahead: Opportunities for Collaboration

As the continent navigates these challenges, there lies a significant opportunity for collaboration between African governments and entities like Stilwell No. By leveraging technology and innovative solutions, African nations can work towards achieving their development goals while mitigating the risks presented by climate change. The recent events surrounding EDP serve as a reminder of the importance of building resilient infrastructure that can withstand future challenges.