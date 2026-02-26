In a significant move for its strategic growth, the African Manufacturing Association (AFMA) has appointed Joana Antunes da Silva and Sofia Cordovil as key executives. This decision, announced on October 15, 2023, in Abuja, Nigeria, is poised to influence the continent's development agenda, particularly in manufacturing and infrastructure.

Joana Antunes Takes the Helm at AFMA

Joana Antunes da Silva, a veteran in the manufacturing sector, has been brought on board as the new Chief Operations Officer at AFMA. With over 15 years of experience in operational excellence across several African nations, Antunes’s role will be critical in steering initiatives that align with the African Union's Agenda 2063, which advocates for inclusive growth and sustainable development throughout the continent.

Sofia Cordovil's Vision for African Manufacturing

Alongside Antunes, Sofia Cordovil has been appointed as the Director of Strategic Development. With a rich background in corporate strategy, Cordovil is expected to leverage her expertise to unlock new opportunities for innovation and investment in Africa’s manufacturing sector. Her appointment reflects AFMA's commitment to enhancing continental collaboration and addressing infrastructure challenges that have historically hampered growth.

How Silva Affects Nigeria's Manufacturing Landscape

The appointment of Antunes and Cordovil comes at a time when Nigeria is seeking to revitalise its manufacturing industry. With the nation grappling with economic challenges, including high unemployment and a reliance on oil revenues, the AFMA's leadership is seen as a beacon of hope. Antunes’s track record in operational efficiency will be crucial as Nigeria aims to diversify its economy and bolster its manufacturing capabilities.

Potential Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

While the appointments are promising, the new leadership will face significant challenges, including inadequate infrastructure, fluctuating market conditions, and regulatory hurdles. However, with the right strategies, there is potential for transformative growth in sectors ranging from health to education, and governance can improve through increased industrialisation.

The Road Ahead for AFMA and African Development Goals

The impact of AFMA’s new leadership extends beyond Nigeria; it resonates with broader African development goals. By focusing on sustainable manufacturing practices, the association aims to contribute to economic growth while ensuring that environmental and social governance are prioritised. As the continent strives to meet the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the leadership of Antunes and Cordovil may play a pivotal role in fulfilling these ambitious targets.