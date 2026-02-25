On October 23, 2023, fifty farmers gathered outside Nigeria's National Assembly to protest against agricultural policies they believe are detrimental to the sector. The protest highlights ongoing concerns about the government's commitment to agriculture and its impact on food security and economic growth.

Farmers Demand Better Support for Agriculture

The protest was organised by a coalition of farmers' associations from various states, including Kaduna and Ogun. They expressed their grievances regarding inadequate funding for agricultural initiatives, lack of infrastructure, and the rising cost of farming inputs. Chijioke Nwosu, a farmer from Enugu, stated, "We are tired of empty promises. Agriculture is the backbone of our economy, yet we feel abandoned by the government."

economy-business · Farmers Protest at National Assembly Over Agricultural Policies

Linking Protests to Broader Agricultural Issues

This demonstration comes at a crucial time when Nigeria is striving to achieve its agricultural development goals, which are aligned with the African Union's Agenda 2063. The farmers argue that without adequate support, these goals remain unattainable. The National Assembly's role is pivotal in addressing these concerns, as they hold the power to influence budget allocations and policy reforms.

The Economic Impact of Agricultural Neglect

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Nigeria’s agricultural sector contributes approximately 24% to the nation’s GDP. However, persistent challenges such as poor infrastructure, limited access to markets, and insufficient investment hinder its potential. With the population projected to reach over 400 million by 2050, the demand for food is expected to surge, making it imperative for the government to enhance agricultural productivity.

Health and Nutrition Concerns

The farmers’ protest also underscores the health implications of agricultural policies. Poor investment in agriculture can lead to food insecurity, which poses serious health risks, especially in vulnerable communities. Access to nutritious food is an essential component of public health, and any decline in agricultural output can exacerbate existing health crises across Nigeria.

Possible Solutions and Opportunities Ahead

To address the farmers' concerns, experts suggest increasing public investment in agriculture, improving infrastructure, and fostering partnerships between the government and private sector. Initiatives that support sustainable farming practices and provide training for farmers could significantly enhance productivity. The National Assembly must respond to these demands if Nigeria is to meet its agricultural goals and improve the livelihoods of those reliant on farming.

What’s Next for Nigerian Agriculture?

The National Assembly's response to this protest will be critical in shaping the future of agriculture in Nigeria. If lawmakers take immediate action to address the concerns raised, it could lead to a revitalisation of the sector, ultimately contributing to economic growth and greater food security. Stakeholders will be closely monitoring developments from the Assembly in the coming weeks, as the outcomes could significantly impact the agricultural landscape.