The Akada Children's Book Festival has launched its latest edition, bringing together young readers, authors, and illustrators in a celebration of Afric…

The Akada Children's Book Festival has launched its latest edition, bringing together young readers, authors, and illustrators in a celebration of African storytelling. The annual event, now in its eighth year, aims to nurture a love of reading among Nigerian children while shining a spotlight on homegrown talent and narratives.

Festival Mission and Growth

Organisers established the Akada Children's Book Festival to address a gap in the Nigerian publishing landscape. Many children growing up in the country had limited access to books featuring African characters, settings, and themes. The festival works to change that by creating a platform where local authors and illustrators can connect directly with their audience.

Economy & Business · Akada Children's Book Festival Opens Doors for Young African Readers

Each year, the event expands its reach across more locations. Last year's festival attracted families from across Lagos State, with venues filling to capacity on several occasions. Organisers have confirmed that the 2024 edition will extend to at least three additional cities beyond the traditional Lagos hub.

Programming for Different Age Groups

The festival tailors its activities to serve children from early readers through to teenagers. Younger attendees participate in interactive storytelling sessions where authors read aloud from their latest works. Older children engage in creative writing workshops led by published writers who guide participants through the process of developing characters and plotlines rooted in African settings.

Illustrators conduct live drawing demonstrations that draw considerable crowds. These sessions allow children to watch professional artists bring stories to life on paper, often incorporating feedback from young audience members into their work.

Economic Impact on Nigerian Publishing

The festival generates meaningful revenue for participating publishers and authors. Book sales during festival weekend typically account for a significant portion of participating houses' quarterly figures. This commercial dimension matters because it demonstrates that African children's literature has genuine market demand.

Publishers report that titles featured at the festival continue selling well in the months following the event. Retailers across Nigeria have noted increased interest in the children's section since the festival gained wider recognition. This sustained interest supports the argument that investment in local publishing pays dividends.

Authors and Illustrators Take Centre Stage

The festival prioritises featuring Nigerian and broader African creators rather than internationally published names. This approach reflects a deliberate choice to showcase the depth of talent already present on the continent. Authors who have participated in previous editions report that festival exposure translated into new publishing contracts and wider distribution of their work.

Illustrators benefit particularly from the event's emphasis on visual storytelling. The festival includes art exhibitions displaying original artwork from published books, giving attendees insight into how illustrations support and enhance written narratives.

Community Engagement and Schools

Local schools form a core part of the festival's audience. Educators receive advance materials to prepare students for the event, including discussion guides tied to featured titles. This preparation ensures children arrive ready to engage meaningfully with authors and to ask thoughtful questions about the creative process.

Community libraries across Lagos have partnered with the festival to extend programming beyond the main venues. These satellite events bring author visits and storytelling sessions to neighbourhoods that might otherwise lack access to such programming. The initiative targets areas where commercial bookshops remain scarce.

Why African Stories Matter for Nigerian Children

Research consistently shows that children who see themselves reflected in literature perform better academically and develop stronger reading habits. Nigerian children who grow up consuming only stories set in Europe or North America may struggle to connect with narratives that feel distant from their lived experience.

The festival addresses this disconnect by prioritising books set in Nigerian cities, villages, and imagined futures rooted in African contexts. These stories validate the experiences of young readers while broadening their understanding of what literature can contain.

Looking Ahead to Coming Months

Festival organisers have announced plans to release a printed catalogue of recommended African children's books. The catalogue will be distributed free to schools and libraries, extending the festival's impact beyond the event weekend itself. Distribution is scheduled to begin before the end of the current term.

Readers should watch for announcements regarding the tour schedule to additional cities. The festival has committed to providing dates and venues at least six weeks in advance to allow schools and families adequate planning time.

See Also

Editorial Opinion This approach reflects a deliberate choice to showcase the depth of talent already present on the continent. The initiative targets areas where commercial bookshops remain scarce.Why African Stories Matter for Nigerian ChildrenResearch consistently shows that children who see themselves reflected in literature perform better academically and develop stronger reading habits. — panapress.org Editorial Team

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