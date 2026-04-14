Former Lagos State Governor and prominent political figure Akinwunmi Ambode has announced his endorsement of Yayi Ogun as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the 2023 Lagos State gubernatorial race. The move, made during a rally in Ikeja, marks a pivotal shift in the state’s political landscape as the election approaches. Ogun, a former state assembly member, now faces a formidable challenge from the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and other smaller parties, all vying for influence in Nigeria’s economic hub.

YAYI’s Political Influence and the APC Strategy

YAYI, a former president of the Nigerian Bar Association and a key figure in Lagos politics, has long been associated with progressive governance and legal reforms. His endorsement of Ogun signals a strategic move by the APC to consolidate support in a state where the party has struggled to maintain dominance. With the 2023 election just months away, the APC is seeking to leverage YAYI’s credibility to attract voters disillusioned with the current administration.

economy-business · YAYI Endorses APC Gov Candidate in Lagos — Campaign Kicks Off

The endorsement comes amid a broader effort by the APC to rebuild its base in Lagos, where the PDP has held power for over a decade. Ogun’s campaign promises include improving public infrastructure, expanding access to education, and addressing the city’s growing traffic and housing crises. These issues align with the African Union’s Sustainable Development Goals, particularly those related to quality education, affordable and clean energy, and sustainable cities.

Challenges in Lagos: Infrastructure and Governance

Lagos, Nigeria’s largest city and economic engine, faces severe infrastructure challenges. A 2022 World Bank report highlighted that over 60% of the city’s roads are in poor condition, while public transportation systems remain underfunded. These issues have hindered economic growth and increased inequality, making governance a central issue in the upcoming election.

Ogun’s campaign has pledged to address these challenges by prioritizing road rehabilitation and investing in public transit. The plan also includes expanding access to clean water and electricity, critical for achieving the AU’s 2030 development agenda. However, analysts warn that without significant funding and political will, these goals may remain out of reach.

Public Reaction and Political Implications

Public reaction to YAYI’s endorsement has been mixed. While some view it as a positive step toward political stability, others question whether Ogun can deliver on his promises. “We’ve heard so many promises before,” said Adesuwa, a Lagos resident. “We need results, not just slogans.”

The endorsement also raises questions about the role of influential figures in Nigerian politics. YAYI’s involvement highlights the growing influence of legal and civic leaders in shaping electoral outcomes. This trend reflects a broader shift across Africa, where civil society and legal institutions are playing a more active role in governance and development.

Regional and Continental Development Goals

The Lagos gubernatorial race is more than a local contest—it is a test of Nigeria’s ability to meet its development goals. With the African Union’s Agenda 2063 emphasizing economic integration and sustainable growth, the state’s performance will have ripple effects across the continent. Lagos, as a major economic center, is central to Nigeria’s vision of becoming a global hub for trade and investment.

Experts argue that effective governance in Lagos could serve as a model for other African cities facing similar challenges. “If Lagos can improve its infrastructure and public services, it could inspire other regions to adopt similar strategies,” said Dr. Chidi Nwosu, a political analyst at the University of Lagos.

What’s Next for the 2023 Election

The APC’s campaign strategy will now focus on mobilizing voters and countering the PDP’s stronghold in Lagos. With the official election date set for March 2023, the race is expected to intensify in the coming months. Ogun’s ability to secure YAYI’s support may give him an edge, but the PDP remains a strong contender, particularly in the city’s poorer districts.

As the campaign unfolds, observers will be watching closely for signs of voter engagement, policy clarity, and the role of civil society in shaping the outcome. The Lagos election is a crucial test for Nigeria’s democratic institutions and its commitment to development goals across the continent.

Readers should monitor the final stages of the campaign, particularly the debates and policy announcements leading up to the election. The outcome will not only shape Lagos’s future but also influence Nigeria’s broader political and economic trajectory.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the latest news about yayi endorses apc gov candidate in lagos campaign kicks off? Former Lagos State Governor and prominent political figure Akinwunmi Ambode has announced his endorsement of Yayi Ogun as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the 2023 Lagos State gubernatorial race. Why does this matter for economy-business? Ogun, a former state assembly member, now faces a formidable challenge from the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and other smaller parties, all vying for influence in Nigeria’s economic hub. What are the key facts about yayi endorses apc gov candidate in lagos campaign kicks off? His endorsement of Ogun signals a strategic move by the APC to consolidate support in a state where the party has struggled to maintain dominance.

Editorial Opinion This trend reflects a broader shift across Africa, where civil society and legal institutions are playing a more active role in governance and development. YAYI’s involvement highlights the growing influence of legal and civic leaders in shaping electoral outcomes. — panapress.org Editorial Team