Nigeria’s National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) has arrested 133 individuals for illegal hunting over the past six months, marking a significant step in the country’s efforts to protect its biodiversity. The crackdown, which targeted poaching in the Cross River and Benue regions, highlights the growing threat to wildlife and the government’s commitment to enforcing environmental laws. The arrests come amid rising concerns over the depletion of natural resources and the impact of poaching on Nigeria’s ecological and economic goals.

Crackdown on Poaching in Key Biodiversity Zones

NESREA’s operations focused on the Cross River region, home to the critically endangered western lowland gorilla and the African forest elephant. The agency collaborated with the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) to conduct raids in protected areas, leading to the seizure of hunting equipment and the arrest of suspected poachers. The operation, which began in January, has seen a 25% increase in arrests compared to the same period last year, according to agency reports.

economy-business · Nigeria Seizes 133 Poachers in Six-Month Crackdown

The Cross River region, a biodiversity hotspot, has long been a target for illegal hunters due to the high demand for bushmeat and wildlife products. Local officials say the poaching crisis threatens not only wildlife but also the livelihoods of communities dependent on ecotourism. “This is a win for conservation and for the people who rely on the forest for their survival,” said Dr. Chika Nwosu, a senior researcher with the NCF.

Link to African Development Goals

The poaching crackdown aligns with several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 15, which focuses on protecting terrestrial ecosystems and halting biodiversity loss. Nigeria, like many African nations, faces a dual challenge of preserving natural resources while promoting economic growth. Conservation efforts are seen as critical to achieving long-term development, as healthy ecosystems support agriculture, water security, and climate resilience.

“Poaching is not just an environmental issue—it’s an economic one,” said Dr. Amina Bello, an environmental economist based in Lagos. “If we lose our wildlife, we also lose potential revenue from tourism and the ecosystem services that sustain our agriculture.”

Challenges in Enforcement and Public Awareness

Despite the recent arrests, enforcement remains a challenge in Nigeria’s vast and often remote protected areas. Many poachers operate in small, decentralized networks, making it difficult for authorities to track and prosecute them. The lack of resources and coordination between local and federal agencies further complicates the situation.

Public awareness campaigns have also been limited, with many communities unaware of the long-term consequences of poaching. “We need to engage local leaders and educate people about the value of wildlife,” said Samuel Adeyemi, a conservation officer in Benue State. “It’s not just about punishing poachers—it’s about changing attitudes.”

Community Involvement and Alternative Livelihoods

Some conservation groups are working with local communities to offer alternative income sources, such as beekeeping and eco-tourism, to reduce dependence on poaching. In Cross River, a pilot project supported by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) has trained over 100 people in sustainable agriculture and wildlife monitoring.

“When people see that conservation can provide real benefits, they are more likely to support it,” said Emma Okoro, a WWF program manager. “It’s about creating a future where both people and wildlife can thrive.”

Looking Ahead: A Test for Nigeria’s Environmental Policy

As Nigeria prepares for the 2024 Global Biodiversity Framework summit, the recent crackdown on poaching will be a key measure of the country’s commitment to environmental protection. The government has pledged to expand its protected areas and increase funding for conservation efforts, but implementation remains uncertain.

Environmentalists urge the government to maintain the momentum of the current operations and invest in long-term solutions. “This is just the beginning,” said Dr. Nwosu. “We need sustained action and stronger policies to ensure that Nigeria’s wildlife is protected for future generations.”