Nigeria’s manufacturing sector has seen a significant rise in Value Added Tax (VAT) contributions, with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) reporting an 18% increase in 2025 compared to the previous year. The surge, driven by improved compliance and a growing industrial base, highlights a positive shift in the country’s economic trajectory. The data, released in early April 2025, comes amid broader efforts to diversify the economy away from oil dependence.

Manufacturing Tax Growth Signals Economic Diversification

The 18% rise in VAT contributions from the manufacturing sector marks a key milestone in Nigeria’s push for economic diversification. The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) attributed the increase to stronger compliance and a more active private sector. In Lagos, where many manufacturing firms are based, the sector has seen a surge in operations, particularly in food processing and textiles.

economy-business · Nigeria's VAT Revenue Surges 18% in 2025, Boosting Manufacturing Sector

“The rise in VAT collections reflects a broader commitment to formalising the manufacturing sector,” said Nduka Okeke, a senior economist at the Lagos Business School. “As more companies register and pay taxes, the government can invest more in infrastructure and services that support long-term growth.”

Challenges Remain Despite Positive Trends

Despite the encouraging figures, challenges persist. Many small and medium enterprises (SMEs) still struggle with high operational costs, limited access to finance, and inconsistent power supply. In Kano, for example, textile manufacturers face frequent electricity outages, which disrupt production and increase costs.

The Nigerian Manufacturers’ Association (NMA) has called for more targeted support, including tax incentives and improved infrastructure. “While the VAT growth is a positive sign, we need more than just revenue. We need policies that make it easier for businesses to operate and expand,” said NMA President, Chika Nwosu.

Infrastructure and Energy Gaps

Infrastructure remains a major hurdle for the manufacturing sector. According to the World Bank, only 55% of Nigerian businesses have reliable access to electricity, a major constraint for industrial activity. The government has pledged to address this through the National Integrated Power Project, but progress has been slow.

Energy shortages not only hinder production but also deter foreign investment. In Enugu, a steel plant that recently expanded its operations faced delays due to power outages, leading to lost revenue and strained supply chains.

Investment and Policy Reforms

To sustain the growth in VAT collections, experts say more investment in policy reforms is essential. The government has introduced the Tax Reform Act 2024, which aims to simplify tax procedures and reduce evasion. However, implementation has been uneven.

“The Tax Reform Act is a step in the right direction, but it needs to be paired with better enforcement and public awareness,” said Okeke. “Without these, the gains in VAT revenue could be short-lived.”

Impact on African Development Goals

The rise in VAT from the manufacturing sector aligns with broader African development goals, particularly those focused on industrialisation and economic self-reliance. The African Union’s Agenda 2063 emphasizes the need for increased industrial output and job creation, both of which Nigeria’s manufacturing sector is beginning to address.

However, the continent as a whole still faces significant challenges, including underdeveloped infrastructure, limited access to capital, and weak governance structures. Nigeria’s progress offers a model for other African nations, but sustained growth will require coordinated efforts across the region.

What to Watch Next

The next key development to watch is the implementation of the Tax Reform Act and its impact on small businesses. The government has also announced plans to expand the National Integrated Power Project, with a target of completing the first phase by the end of 2025.

For now, the 18% rise in VAT from manufacturing is a sign that Nigeria is moving in the right direction. But as experts warn, the real test lies in maintaining this momentum and addressing the structural challenges that continue to hinder growth.