BlueSG, Singapore’s leading car-sharing company, has launched its new service Flexar on April 15, offering a more flexible alternative to its existing electric vehicle (EV) fleet. Unlike the company’s previous model, Flexar’s vehicles are not all-electric, marking a strategic shift in the city-state’s approach to sustainable mobility. The service aims to cater to a broader range of users, including those who may not have access to EVs or prefer traditional fuel-powered cars.

Flexar’s Launch and Its Strategic Shift

Flexar’s launch comes as Singapore continues to explore ways to reduce its reliance on private vehicles and promote shared mobility. The service includes a mix of electric and conventional cars, with the latter expected to make up about 30% of the fleet. This move is seen as a response to the challenges of transitioning fully to electric vehicles, including the high cost of EVs and the need for more charging infrastructure.

economy-business · BlueSG Launches Flexar in Singapore Amid Electric Ambitions

The initiative is backed by the Land Transport Authority (LTA), which has been pushing for more flexible transport solutions to ease traffic congestion. “Flexar is a step towards a more inclusive and adaptable car-sharing model,” said LTA Director of Public Transport, Tan Kian Meng. “It allows users to choose the type of vehicle that best suits their needs, while still contributing to the city’s sustainability goals.”

Implications for African Development and Mobility

While Flexar is a local initiative, its model offers valuable insights for African cities grappling with similar transportation challenges. Many African nations are at a critical juncture in their urban development, facing rapid population growth and increasing traffic congestion. A flexible, multi-modal transport system like Flexar could provide a blueprint for cities looking to balance sustainability with accessibility.

For instance, Nigeria’s Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has been working on improving public transport systems in Lagos and Abuja. The success of Flexar in Singapore highlights the importance of adapting solutions to local contexts. “What works in Singapore may not directly apply to Lagos, but the principle of flexibility and user choice is universal,” said Dr. Adebayo Adesina, a transport economist at the University of Lagos.

Challenges and Opportunities in Africa’s Mobility Sector

African cities face unique challenges in implementing shared mobility solutions. Limited infrastructure, inconsistent energy supply, and regulatory hurdles often hinder the adoption of new transport models. However, the rise of digital platforms and mobile technology is creating new opportunities for innovation.

Kenya’s ride-hailing company, Uber, has expanded its services to include car-sharing options in Nairobi, while South Africa’s Uber and Bolt are experimenting with electric vehicle partnerships. These efforts, though still in early stages, show that African cities are beginning to explore models similar to Flexar. “The key is to build on local strengths while learning from global experiences,” said Makena Wambua, a mobility analyst at the African Development Bank.

Infrastructure and Policy Gaps

Despite these promising developments, infrastructure and policy gaps remain significant barriers. Many African cities lack the necessary charging stations, road networks, and regulatory frameworks to support large-scale car-sharing. For example, Nigeria’s electricity supply is unreliable, making the widespread adoption of electric vehicles difficult. “Without reliable power and charging infrastructure, the transition to EVs will be slow,” said Dr. Adesina.

Policy also plays a crucial role. In South Africa, the Department of Transport has been working on a new framework to support shared mobility. However, implementation has been delayed due to bureaucratic challenges. “Policy alignment is essential for any mobility innovation to succeed,” said Makena Wambua.

Looking Ahead: What to Watch

As Flexar rolls out in Singapore, its success will be closely monitored by urban planners and policymakers across Africa. The coming months will be critical in determining how well the model can be adapted to different contexts. In Nigeria, the Federal Road Safety Corps plans to evaluate shared mobility models in 2024, while Kenya’s government is expected to announce new transport initiatives by the end of the year.

For now, the key takeaway is that mobility solutions must be flexible, inclusive, and adaptable. As African cities continue to grow, the lessons from Singapore’s Flexar could offer a useful guide for navigating the complex challenges of urban transport.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the latest news about bluesg launches flexar in singapore amid electric ambitions? BlueSG, Singapore’s leading car-sharing company, has launched its new service Flexar on April 15, offering a more flexible alternative to its existing electric vehicle (EV) fleet. Why does this matter for economy-business? The service aims to cater to a broader range of users, including those who may not have access to EVs or prefer traditional fuel-powered cars. What are the key facts about bluesg launches flexar in singapore amid electric ambitions? The service includes a mix of electric and conventional cars, with the latter expected to make up about 30% of the fleet.