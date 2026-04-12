Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa’s government has confirmed plans to meet with the far-right Chega party to discuss reforms to the country’s visa pre-approval system. The announcement comes after months of political tension and legal challenges from the Tribunal de Contas, which has repeatedly criticized the current process as inefficient and costly. The meeting, set for early next month in Lisbon, marks a pivotal moment in Portugal’s immigration policy debate.

Government and Chega Seek Common Ground

The talks between the ruling coalition and Chega aim to address growing public concern over the complexity of the visa application process for non-EU citizens. According to the Portuguese Immigration and Borders Service, over 150,000 applications were delayed in 2023 due to administrative bottlenecks. The Tribunal de Contas, which oversees public finances, found that the existing system costs the state approximately €35 million annually in lost productivity and bureaucratic inefficiencies.

economy-business · Ventura Reveals Talks Between Chega and Government to End Visa Pre-Approval

Chega leader André Ventura has long pushed for stricter immigration controls, arguing that the current system is exploited by economic migrants. “We need a fair and efficient process that prioritizes national interests,” Ventura said in a recent interview. The government, meanwhile, has emphasized the importance of maintaining Portugal’s reputation as a welcoming destination for skilled workers and investors.

Legal Challenges and Financial Pressure

The Tribunal de Contas has been a key player in this debate, launching a formal inquiry into the visa system in 2022. The body, which acts as an independent watchdog for public spending, reported that 22% of visa applications were rejected due to procedural errors, a figure that has sparked calls for immediate reform. “This is not just about bureaucracy—it’s about accountability,” said Tribunal de Contas President Maria João Rodrigues.

The legal pressure has forced the government to act. In response, the Ministry of Internal Administration has proposed a new digital platform to streamline applications, with a target launch date of March 2025. The system would allow real-time tracking of applications and reduce delays by up to 40%, according to preliminary data from a pilot project in Porto.

Implications for Portugal’s Immigration Policy

The proposed changes could have far-reaching implications for Portugal’s economic development. The country has been struggling to attract skilled labor, particularly in sectors like technology and healthcare. A 2023 report by the Portuguese Economic and Social Council found that 30% of businesses cited visa delays as a major obstacle to expansion.

“This reform could be a game-changer,” said Ana Ferreira, an economist at the University of Lisbon. “If implemented effectively, it would make Portugal more competitive in the global talent market.” However, critics warn that the new system could still be too rigid. “We need more flexibility, not just faster processing,” said João Silva, a representative from the Portuguese Association for Migrant Rights.

Political Tensions and Public Sentiment

The negotiations have also exposed deep political divides. Chega has accused the government of being too lenient, while opposition parties argue that the party’s approach risks alienating potential migrants. Public opinion remains split, with a recent survey by Eurostat showing that 52% of Portuguese citizens support stricter visa rules, while 48% favor a more open policy.

The outcome of the talks will be closely watched by both domestic and international stakeholders. For Portugal, the success of this reform could serve as a model for other European nations grappling with similar challenges. The government has pledged to provide a detailed update following the meeting, with a final decision expected by the end of February.

The upcoming meeting between the government and Chega represents a critical juncture in Portugal’s immigration policy. As the country navigates the complex balance between security, economic growth, and social inclusion, the decisions made in the coming weeks will shape its future for years to come.

Editorial Opinion A 2023 report by the Portuguese Economic and Social Council found that 30% of businesses cited visa delays as a major obstacle to expansion. “If implemented effectively, it would make Portugal more competitive in the global talent market.” However, critics warn that the new system could still be too rigid. — panapress.org Editorial Team