Mónica Quintela, a seasoned African development strategist, has been officially appointed as the new president of the African Partnership for Agricultural Transformation (APAR), a key institution driving regional agricultural reform. The appointment, announced on 15 May 2025, comes amid heightened efforts to boost food security and sustainable farming across the continent. Quintela’s leadership follows the departure of Diogo Cabrita, who served as APAR’s previous director and played a central role in shaping the organisation’s early strategies.

Quintela’s Vision for Agricultural Transformation

Quintela’s appointment marks a pivotal shift in APAR’s approach to agricultural development. Known for her work with the African Union and the World Bank, she brings a deep understanding of policy and implementation. Her focus will be on scaling up smallholder farmer initiatives, improving access to markets, and integrating climate-smart practices. In a statement, Quintela said, “APAR must evolve to meet the urgent needs of farmers who are the backbone of African economies.”

economy-business · Quintela Appointed to Lead APAR Amid Regional Reform Push

Her appointment comes at a critical time. According to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), 237 million people in Africa face severe food insecurity, with 50% of the population relying on agriculture for livelihoods. Quintela’s leadership aims to address these challenges by strengthening regional cooperation and aligning with the African Union’s Agenda 2063, which prioritises food sovereignty and economic transformation.

Diogo Cabrita’s Legacy and the Transition

Diogo Cabrita, the outgoing director, was instrumental in establishing APAR’s initial framework. Under his leadership, the organisation launched several pilot projects in Nigeria, Kenya, and Ethiopia. Cabrita’s efforts helped secure over $500 million in funding for smallholder agriculture, but critics argue that the impact has been uneven across regions. His departure has raised questions about the future direction of APAR and whether it will maintain its focus on grassroots development.

Quintela’s transition is seen as a chance to recalibrate APAR’s strategy. “Cabrita laid the foundation, but we need a new vision to ensure that agricultural policies reach the most vulnerable,” said a source within the African Union. The new leadership is expected to prioritise transparency, accountability, and direct engagement with local communities.

Regional Implications and Challenges

APAR’s work is particularly vital in Nigeria, where agriculture employs over 40% of the workforce but contributes less than 25% to GDP. The organisation has been involved in projects like the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL), which aims to boost credit access for farmers. Quintela’s experience in such initiatives could help refine these efforts, but challenges remain, including political instability and inconsistent policy implementation.

In Kenya, APAR has supported the National Agricultural Investment Plan (NAIP), which has seen mixed results. While some regions have benefited from improved infrastructure, others face delays due to bureaucratic hurdles. Quintela’s leadership may bring much-needed clarity and a more coordinated approach to such projects.

Opportunities for Pan-African Collaboration

Quintela’s appointment could also strengthen pan-African collaboration. She has previously worked with the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD), a body focused on economic integration and regional development. Her background suggests a potential for deeper coordination between APAR and other continental bodies, which could streamline efforts to address common challenges like climate change and market access.

Regional trade agreements, such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), offer opportunities for agricultural growth. APAR’s role in supporting these agreements could be crucial, especially in helping smallholder farmers access larger markets. Quintela’s experience in trade policy could be a key asset in this area.

What to Watch Next

Quintela’s first major task will be to outline her strategic priorities by mid-June 2025. A key focus is expected to be the development of a five-year roadmap for APAR, which will be presented to the African Union for approval. The success of this roadmap will determine whether the organisation can effectively meet its goals in the coming years.

Readers should also watch for updates on APAR’s partnership with the African Development Bank (AfDB), which is expected to announce new funding initiatives in July. These developments will shape the future of agricultural policy across the continent and highlight the broader implications of Quintela’s leadership for African development.

Editorial Opinion Her background suggests a potential for deeper coordination between APAR and other continental bodies, which could streamline efforts to address common challenges like climate change and market access. Quintela’s experience in trade policy could be a key asset in this area. — panapress.org Editorial Team