Abike Dabiri, a prominent Nigerian journalist and commentator, has accused Peter Obi of unleashing forces that could jeopardise his political ambitions, warning that his supporters, known as Obidients, may become his greatest liability. The comments, made during a live discussion on Vanguard News, come as the Labour Party, led by Obi, faces mounting pressure ahead of the 2023 general elections. Dabiri’s remarks have sparked a debate on the party’s strategy and the broader implications for Nigeria’s political landscape.

Obi’s Political Strategy Under Scrutiny

Obi, the former governor of Anambra State and current leader of the Labour Party, has positioned himself as a reformist candidate with a focus on economic development and anti-corruption. However, Dabiri argues that his campaign has alienated key segments of the electorate, particularly within his own party. “He has raised monsters,” Dabiri said on the show, referring to internal dissent and external criticism. “If he doesn’t manage his base carefully, the Obidients could turn against him.”

economy-business · Abike Dabiri Slams Peter Obi's Labour Party Strategy

Obi’s leadership has been marked by a push for a new political order in Nigeria, but his party has struggled to gain traction in key regions such as the north and the south-east. According to a recent opinion poll by the Nigeria Centre for Policy and Development Research (NCDDR), only 12% of voters in Kaduna State, a crucial northern state, support the Labour Party. This highlights the challenges Obi faces in building a broad coalition.

Labour Party’s Internal Struggles

The Labour Party has been in turmoil since its formation in 2018, with infighting and leadership disputes undermining its credibility. Dabiri pointed to the recent expulsion of several high-profile members, including former politicians and party officials, as evidence of a lack of unity. “The party is not a unified force,” she said. “It’s a collection of factions with competing interests.”

One of the most vocal critics of Obi within the party is former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, who has accused Obi of not representing the interests of the south-south region. “The Labour Party is not a party of the people,” Oshiomhole said in a recent interview. “It’s a party of the elite, and it needs to change.”

The internal conflict has not gone unnoticed by the public. In Lagos, where Obi has a strong base, many voters are divided. “I support Obi, but I’m worried about the party’s direction,” said 35-year-old businesswoman Aisha Adeyemi. “If they don’t fix their internal issues, they won’t win anything.”

Implications for African Development and Governance

The challenges facing the Labour Party reflect broader issues in African governance, where political parties often struggle with internal cohesion and effective leadership. Nigeria, as the largest economy on the continent, plays a critical role in shaping regional stability and development. A fragmented political landscape can hinder economic growth and undermine efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly in areas such as education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

Development experts have warned that weak political institutions can lead to poor policy implementation and corruption. “Nigeria’s political system is at a crossroads,” said Dr. Chika Nwankwo, a political scientist at the University of Ibadan. “If parties like the Labour Party fail to unite, it will be difficult to achieve the kind of transformation needed for sustainable development.”

The situation also highlights the need for greater transparency and accountability in political campaigns. With the 2023 elections approaching, observers are watching closely to see if the Labour Party can overcome its internal divisions and present a credible alternative to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

What to Watch Next

As the 2023 elections draw closer, the Labour Party’s ability to resolve internal conflicts and broaden its appeal will be a key factor in determining its success. The party is expected to hold a national convention in June, where leadership disputes may be addressed. If Obi fails to unify his supporters, the Labour Party could lose its chance to become a major political force in Nigeria.

For now, the focus remains on how the party will navigate the coming months. With the presidential election just over a year away, the stakes are high—not just for Obi and his allies, but for the future of Nigerian democracy and its role in Africa’s development agenda.

Editorial Opinion “If they don’t fix their internal issues, they won’t win anything.” Implications for African Development and Governance The challenges facing the Labour Party reflect broader issues in African governance, where political parties often struggle with internal cohesion and effective leadership. Nigeria, as the largest economy on the continent, plays a critical role in shaping regional stability and development. — panapress.org Editorial Team