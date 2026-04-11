Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Health has rolled out a new AI-powered chatbot system to provide nutrition advice to citizens, marking a significant shift in how health services are delivered across the continent. The initiative, launched in Lagos in early April, aims to address gaps in public health education and improve access to medical information in a country where only 35% of the population has regular access to healthcare facilities. The chatbot, developed in collaboration with local tech firm TechNigeria, has already seen a 15% increase in user queries related to dietary and nutritional guidance.

AI Chatbots Expand Access to Health Information

The chatbot, named NutriBot, uses natural language processing to answer questions about balanced diets, food safety, and chronic disease prevention. It is available on multiple platforms, including WhatsApp, the government’s mobile app, and the official health website. The system is designed to handle both general and specific queries, such as how to manage diabetes through diet or what foods are best for pregnant women. Health Minister Dr. Amina Abubakar said the initiative is part of Nigeria’s broader strategy to meet Sustainable Development Goal 3, which focuses on ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for all ages.

health-medicine · Nigeria Launches AI Chatbots for Nutrition Advice — 15% Rise in Health Queries

“NutriBot is not just a tool; it’s a step toward digital equity in health,” Abubakar said in a recent press briefing. “We’re reaching people who may not have access to a doctor, but who still need reliable health information.” The system’s rollout comes amid a growing public health crisis, with malnutrition affecting over 20% of children under five in Nigeria. The chatbot’s ability to provide instant, accurate advice is seen as a critical resource in rural areas where health facilities are sparse.

Challenges and Opportunities for AI in African Health Systems

While the initiative has been praised for its innovation, experts warn that the success of AI in healthcare depends on addressing infrastructure and literacy gaps. In many parts of Nigeria, internet connectivity remains unreliable, and digital literacy rates are low. The Federal Road Safety Corps has also raised concerns about the potential for misinformation if the chatbot’s responses are not rigorously tested and monitored.

“AI has the potential to transform healthcare in Africa, but it needs to be embedded in a broader strategy that includes training for healthcare workers and community engagement,” said Dr. Chidi Okoro, a public health researcher at the University of Ibadan. “Otherwise, it risks becoming a tool that only serves the urban, tech-savvy elite.” Despite these concerns, the chatbot has already reached over 200,000 users in its first month, with 60% of queries coming from rural areas.

The initiative also highlights the growing role of African tech startups in shaping the continent’s digital future. TechNigeria, the company behind NutriBot, has partnered with the World Health Organization to scale the project to other African countries. This partnership could lead to a continent-wide digital health network, supporting the African Union’s Agenda 2063, which emphasizes innovation and technology as drivers of development.

AI and the Future of Health in Africa

One of the key benefits of NutriBot is its ability to collect and analyze user data to identify common health concerns. This data can then be used by policymakers to target public health campaigns more effectively. For example, if the chatbot detects a spike in questions about vitamin deficiencies in a specific region, health officials can deploy mobile clinics or distribute supplements accordingly.

However, the use of AI in health also raises ethical questions. Who owns the data collected by the chatbot? How is user privacy protected? These issues are being addressed through a new data governance framework introduced by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA). The framework, which came into effect in March, sets strict guidelines for data collection, storage, and usage by AI systems.

What’s Next for AI in African Health Systems?

The success of NutriBot has sparked interest in expanding AI applications to other areas of public health, such as mental health support and disease surveillance. The Federal Ministry of Health has announced plans to launch a mental health chatbot by the end of 2025, with pilot programs in Kaduna and Kano states. This expansion is expected to align with the African Union’s Health for All initiative, which calls for universal health coverage by 2030.

As the use of AI in healthcare grows, so too does the need for regulatory clarity and public trust. The next phase of the project will involve extensive community consultations to ensure that the technology is accessible, equitable, and culturally appropriate. With over 200 million people in Nigeria alone, the potential for AI to improve health outcomes is immense—but only if the challenges are met head-on.

The coming months will be crucial for the future of AI in African health systems. With the launch of NutriBot and similar initiatives across the continent, the focus will shift from pilot projects to scalable, sustainable solutions. What remains to be seen is whether these technologies will bridge the gap in healthcare access or deepen existing inequalities. For now, the conversation is just beginning.

Editorial Opinion AI and the Future of Health in Africa One of the key benefits of NutriBot is its ability to collect and analyze user data to identify common health concerns. TechNigeria, the company behind NutriBot, has partnered with the World Health Organization to scale the project to other African countries. — panapress.org Editorial Team