Olatunji Disu, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), met with civil society delegates, including Femi Falana, a prominent human rights lawyer, in Lagos on Monday. The meeting came amid growing public pressure for police reform and transparency following a series of high-profile incidents involving security forces. The dialogue, hosted at the Police Headquarters in Ikeja, aimed to address concerns over alleged abuses and the need for accountability in law enforcement.

Police Reforms Under Scrutiny

The meeting highlighted the urgent need for systemic changes in Nigeria’s police force, which has long struggled with corruption, inefficiency, and public distrust. Falana, who has been a vocal critic of police conduct, raised concerns about the lack of independent oversight and the need for a more transparent disciplinary mechanism. “The public is demanding a police force that serves them, not one that instills fear,” he said during the discussion.

economy-business · IGP Disu Meets Civil Society Over Police Reforms — Tensions Rise in Lagos

Disu, who took office in 2022, has faced mounting pressure to deliver tangible reforms. A 2023 report by the Nigeria Police Force Accountability Project found that 68% of citizens in Lagos and Abuja have little to no trust in the police. The IGP acknowledged these challenges and pledged to strengthen internal audits and community engagement. “We are committed to rebuilding trust, but this requires collaboration with all stakeholders,” he stated.

Impact on National Development

The meeting reflects a broader conversation about governance and development in Nigeria. A strong, accountable police force is essential for creating a secure environment that supports economic growth and attracts investment. The World Bank has noted that poor public safety can reduce foreign direct investment by up to 15% in developing economies. Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, must address these issues to meet its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly those related to peace, justice, and strong institutions.

The role of civil society in driving this change cannot be overstated. Organisations like the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the National Human Rights Commission have been instrumental in pushing for police accountability. Their continued advocacy will be crucial in ensuring that reforms are not just symbolic but lead to real improvements in public service.

Challenges Ahead

Despite the positive tone of the meeting, several obstacles remain. Police reforms require not only policy changes but also significant budgetary allocations and political will. In 2023, the Nigerian government allocated just 1.2% of its national budget to police modernisation, a figure that critics argue is far below what is needed to transform the force.

Moreover, the influence of political interests within the police force remains a concern. A 2022 study by the African Development Bank found that 43% of police officers in Nigeria reported being pressured by local leaders to act against their professional judgment. This undermines the independence of the force and hampers efforts to build a culture of integrity.

What to Watch Next

The coming weeks will be critical for determining whether the dialogue between the IGP and civil society leads to meaningful reforms. The National Assembly is expected to review a proposed police bill by the end of the month, which includes provisions for independent oversight and community policing. If passed, it could mark a significant step toward improving governance and public safety.

For now, the focus remains on ensuring that promises made during the meeting translate into action. As Falana noted, “Words are not enough. We need to see results.” The public will be watching closely, and the outcome could have far-reaching implications for Nigeria’s development and its role in the broader African context.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the latest news about igp disu meets civil society over police reforms tensions rise in lagos? Olatunji Disu, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), met with civil society delegates, including Femi Falana, a prominent human rights lawyer, in Lagos on Monday. Why does this matter for economy-business? The dialogue, hosted at the Police Headquarters in Ikeja, aimed to address concerns over alleged abuses and the need for accountability in law enforcement. What are the key facts about igp disu meets civil society over police reforms tensions rise in lagos? Falana, who has been a vocal critic of police conduct, raised concerns about the lack of independent oversight and the need for a more transparent disciplinary mechanism.