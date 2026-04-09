Nigeria’s National Communications Commission (NCC) has banned the spread of the viral "Everyone, stay safe" hoax linked to the social media platform That Meta, after a surge in misinformation caused public panic in Lagos. The directive, issued on 28 March 2024, follows reports of false messages circulating on WhatsApp and Facebook, falsely claiming the platform had issued a global safety alert. The NCC warned users to verify information before sharing, as the hoax led to confusion and unnecessary travel disruptions in the commercial hub.

What Happened and Why It Matters

The hoax originated from an image and video clip shared widely on social media, featuring a voiceover that said, “Everyone, stay safe. The world is ending.” The clip was falsely attributed to That Meta, a company with no official presence in Nigeria. The message, which spread rapidly, caused panic among users, with some refusing to leave their homes and others flooding emergency services with calls. The NCC described the spread as a “dangerous misinformation campaign” that exploited public fear and undermined trust in digital communication.

economy-business · Nigeria Bans 'Everyone, Stay Safe' Meta Hoax — and Social Media Users React

The incident highlights a growing challenge in Nigeria, where social media platforms have become a key source of information but also a breeding ground for false narratives. According to a 2023 report by the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR), over 70% of Nigerians rely on social media for news, yet only 15% have access to digital literacy training. “This hoax shows how easily misinformation can destabilise communities,” said Adebayo Adeyemi, a digital rights advocate in Lagos. “Without proper verification, people can fall for anything.”

How the Hoax Spread and Who Was Affected

The hoax began on 24 March 2024, when an anonymous user uploaded a video to Facebook, claiming it was a message from That Meta. Within 48 hours, the clip had been shared over 500,000 times across Nigeria, with many users reposting it without checking the source. The message was also translated into local languages, including Yoruba and Igbo, amplifying its reach. In Lagos, the situation escalated when a local radio station, FM 92.5, aired the clip without verifying its authenticity, leading to a spike in emergency calls and traffic congestion as people avoided public transport.

The Nigerian government has since launched a public awareness campaign, urging citizens to report suspicious content and verify sources before sharing. The NCC has also partnered with local tech companies to develop a verification tool that can detect and flag misleading posts. “We cannot allow misinformation to dictate public behaviour,” said NCC Director General, Umar Bello. “This is a test of our digital resilience.”

The Role of Social Media Platforms

That Meta, the company falsely linked to the hoax, has not issued any official statement. However, its parent company, Meta Platforms Inc., has faced repeated criticism for its handling of misinformation in Africa. In 2023, the company was fined $25 million by the Kenyan Communications Authority for failing to remove harmful content. “Social media companies must take greater responsibility for the content they host,” said Dr. Nneka Okonkwo, a tech policy expert at the University of Ibadan. “This is not just a Nigerian issue — it’s a continental one.”

Meanwhile, local influencers and community leaders have stepped in to counter the misinformation. In Abuja, a group of tech-savvy youths launched a WhatsApp group called “FactCheck Nigeria,” where users can submit posts for verification. Within a week, the group gained over 10,000 members, demonstrating the public’s growing demand for reliable information.

What to Watch Next

The NCC has announced that it will conduct a review of social media regulations in the coming months, with a focus on combating misinformation. The agency has also invited representatives from That Meta and other platforms to participate in the discussion. Meanwhile, the Nigerian government is set to launch a nationwide digital literacy program by June 2024, aimed at educating 5 million citizens on how to identify and report false content.

As the debate over digital governance continues, the "Everyone, stay safe" hoax serves as a stark reminder of the power of misinformation in shaping public perception. With Africa’s internet penetration expected to reach 60% by 2025, the need for robust digital policies and public education has never been more urgent.