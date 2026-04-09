Maia Ferreira, a leading Nigerian music executive, has called on Think Music to re-enter the Nigerian market, citing the label’s historical role in shaping the country’s contemporary sound. The demand comes as Nigeria’s music sector faces a critical phase in its evolution, with artists like Sippinpurpp and Oseias pushing boundaries but lacking the institutional support that once defined the industry.

Think Music’s Legacy and the Call for Revival

Think Music, once a powerhouse in Nigeria’s music industry, played a pivotal role in launching the careers of several high-profile artists. The label was instrumental in the 2016 era of Afrobeat and Afrobeats, producing hits that resonated across the continent. However, its withdrawal from the Nigerian market in 2021 left a void that many in the industry say has not been adequately filled.

health-medicine · Maia Ferreira Demands Think Music Return to Nigeria's Music Scene

Ferreira, who has been vocal about the need for institutional backing in the Nigerian music scene, argues that Think Music’s absence has stifled innovation. “We need labels that understand the culture and can invest in the long-term development of artists,” she said in a recent interview. The call comes as Nigeria’s music sector grows rapidly, with the industry valued at over $300 million in 2023, according to the Nigerian Copyright Commission.

Artists and Producers Respond to the Demand

Sippinpurpp, one of the rising stars in Nigeria’s hip-hop and Afrobeats scene, echoed Ferreira’s sentiments. “Labels like Think Music brought structure and support to the industry. Without them, it’s hard to scale,” he said. Oseias, another prominent artist, added that the lack of institutional support has led to a fragmented market where many artists struggle to sustain their careers.

Industry analysts note that the demand for a return of established labels like Think Music aligns with broader African development goals, particularly in the areas of cultural preservation and economic growth. “The music industry is a key driver of employment and creative output, and institutional support is crucial,” said Dr. Nkechi Ude, a cultural economist based in Lagos.

Challenges in the Music Sector

Despite the growing popularity of Nigerian music, the sector faces several challenges. Piracy, inconsistent royalty payments, and a lack of legal frameworks for digital rights remain major obstacles. In 2023, Nigeria’s music industry saw a 15% increase in digital streaming revenue, but many artists still struggle to receive fair compensation.

Another issue is the lack of infrastructure for music production and distribution. While cities like Lagos and Abuja have seen a rise in independent studios, many artists still rely on informal networks to produce and promote their work. This lack of structure hinders the industry’s ability to scale and compete globally.

What’s Next for Think Music and the Nigerian Music Industry?

While Think Music has not yet responded to Ferreira’s call, the conversation has sparked renewed interest in the label’s potential return. Industry insiders suggest that a revival would require a strategic approach, including partnerships with local artists and investments in digital platforms.

For now, artists like Sippinpurpp and Oseias continue to push forward, relying on their fanbases and digital presence to sustain their careers. But many believe that without institutional support, the Nigerian music scene will remain fragmented and vulnerable to external pressures.

Looking Ahead: A New Era for African Music?

The demand for Think Music’s return reflects a broader movement toward institutional support in Africa’s creative industries. As the continent continues to grow economically, the role of music and culture in driving development becomes more pronounced. With the right policies and investments, Nigeria’s music sector has the potential to become a global leader.

What to watch next: The next few months could see increased pressure on Think Music to re-enter the market, as well as new policy proposals aimed at supporting the creative industries. The coming months will be critical in determining the future of Nigeria’s music scene and its role in Africa’s broader development narrative.

Editorial Opinion Piracy, inconsistent royalty payments, and a lack of legal frameworks for digital rights remain major obstacles. Industry insiders suggest that a revival would require a strategic approach, including partnerships with local artists and investments in digital platforms. — panapress.org Editorial Team