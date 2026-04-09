Fort Hare University in the Eastern Cape has become the center of a growing leadership crisis after Vice-Chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu was suspended by the council, deepening divisions within the institution. The move, announced on 14 March, has sparked debate over governance and accountability in South Africa’s higher education sector. The university, a historic institution founded in 1916, has long been a symbol of African intellectual and political development, but recent tensions have highlighted broader challenges facing African universities.

Leadership Crisis at Fort Hare

The suspension of Sakhela Buhlungu, a prominent academic and former director of the Centre for Development and Enterprise, came after a contentious meeting of the university council. Council members accused Buhlungu of failing to address financial mismanagement and poor administrative practices, though the exact reasons remain unclear. The decision has been met with mixed reactions, with some supporters claiming it undermines academic freedom while others argue it is necessary for reform.

economy-business · Fort Hare Council Split Deepens After VC Suspension

Buhlungu, who has been at the helm since 2019, was tasked with steering the university through financial challenges and improving its global standing. However, the council, which includes both academic and non-academic representatives, has been at odds with her leadership. A leaked internal memo suggested that the council was concerned about a lack of transparency in budget allocations, though no specific figures were cited.

Historical Significance and Modern Struggles

Fort Hare University, located in the Eastern Cape, has played a pivotal role in shaping African leadership. Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu, and other anti-apartheid figures studied there, and the institution remains a key player in African development discourse. However, like many African universities, it faces persistent challenges, including underfunding, outdated infrastructure, and political interference.

The current crisis reflects a broader trend in African higher education, where governance issues often hinder academic progress. A 2022 report by the African Union noted that only 12% of African universities meet international standards for research and infrastructure. Fort Hare, despite its historical prestige, has struggled to keep pace with these global benchmarks.

Impact on Students and Faculty

The suspension of Buhlungu has created uncertainty among students and faculty, many of whom fear the move will disrupt academic programs and research initiatives. “This is a dangerous precedent,” said Dr. Thandiwe Mbeki, a history professor at the university. “When leadership is undermined, it affects the entire academic community.”

Students have also expressed concern over the stability of their education. A petition signed by over 2,000 students called for the reinstatement of Buhlungu, citing her efforts to improve student support services and expand scholarship opportunities. The university’s student council has remained neutral but has urged the council to provide more transparency in its decision-making process.

Financial Challenges and Governance Issues

Fort Hare’s financial struggles are well documented. The university reported a deficit of R120 million (approximately $7.5 million) in its 2023 budget, a figure that has raised concerns about its long-term sustainability. The council has been under pressure to implement cost-cutting measures, but some faculty members argue that these measures risk compromising the quality of education.

Additionally, governance issues have plagued the university for years. A 2021 audit revealed that 30% of procurement processes lacked proper oversight, leading to accusations of corruption. These findings have fueled calls for greater accountability, but the current crisis has made it difficult to implement meaningful reforms.

What Comes Next?

The council has scheduled a special meeting on 28 March to determine the next steps in the leadership transition. If Buhlungu is not reinstated, the university may appoint an interim leader, a move that could further polarize the institution. Meanwhile, the South African Department of Higher Education has expressed concern over the situation, warning that prolonged instability could affect the university’s accreditation status.

For African development, the Fort Hare crisis underscores the importance of strong, transparent governance in educational institutions. As the continent strives to meet its development goals, including the African Union’s Agenda 2063, the role of universities in producing skilled graduates and driving innovation cannot be overstated. The coming weeks will determine whether Fort Hare can navigate this crisis and continue its legacy as a pillar of African intellectual life.

Editorial Opinion Impact on Students and Faculty The suspension of Buhlungu has created uncertainty among students and faculty, many of whom fear the move will disrupt academic programs and research initiatives. “When leadership is undermined, it affects the entire academic community.” Students have also expressed concern over the stability of their education. — panapress.org Editorial Team