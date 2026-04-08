The Hindu, a leading Indian newspaper, has announced a webinar focused on biotechnology’s role in advancing sustainable agriculture across Africa. The event, scheduled for 15 June 2024, aims to bring together scientists, policymakers, and agricultural experts to discuss how biotech innovations can address food insecurity and environmental challenges on the continent. The webinar will be hosted in collaboration with the African Union’s Agricultural Transformation Initiative, highlighting the growing interest in science-driven solutions for regional development.

Biotech as a Tool for Food Security

With Africa facing a projected population growth of 1.3 billion by 2050, the demand for food is expected to double, according to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). The Hindu’s webinar will explore how biotechnology can help meet this demand through improved crop yields, drought-resistant seeds, and pest-resistant farming practices. The event will feature Dr. Nia Wambua, a Kenyan agricultural scientist and senior researcher at the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT), who will discuss her work on developing climate-smart crops in East Africa.

technology-innovation · The Hindu Launches Webinar on Biotech for Sustainable Agriculture

One of the key topics will be the use of genetically modified (GM) crops in countries like Nigeria, where the government has been cautious about adopting biotech solutions. Despite this, Nigeria’s National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA) has approved several GM crops, including Bt cotton and Bt maize, which have shown promise in boosting productivity. The webinar will examine how these technologies can be scaled up to benefit smallholder farmers, who make up 60% of the continent’s agricultural workforce.

Challenges in Biotech Adoption

Despite the potential benefits, biotechnology faces significant hurdles in Africa. Public skepticism, regulatory delays, and limited access to funding have slowed the adoption of GM crops in many countries. In Nigeria, for example, while the government has approved several biotech crops, implementation has been inconsistent, with some states resisting the technology due to concerns about safety and environmental impact.

Dr. Wambua will highlight the need for better public education and transparent regulatory frameworks. “Biotechnology is not a silver bullet, but it can be a powerful tool if used responsibly,” she said in a pre-event interview. “The key is to build trust through science-based communication and ensure that smallholder farmers have access to the tools they need to thrive.”

Opportunities for African Development

The Hindu’s webinar aligns with the African Union’s Agenda 2063, which prioritises agricultural transformation as a key driver of economic growth and poverty reduction. By integrating biotechnology into farming systems, African countries can reduce their reliance on imported food, improve food security, and create jobs in the agri-tech sector. The event will also explore partnerships between African governments, research institutions, and private companies to accelerate innovation.

One of the panelists, Dr. Adebayo Adeyemi, a Nigerian agricultural economist at the University of Ibadan, will discuss the economic impact of biotech crops. “Studies have shown that biotech crops can increase yields by up to 25% and reduce pesticide use by 40%,” he said. “If these technologies are adopted widely, they could help African farmers compete in global markets and contribute to the continent’s economic transformation.”

Policy and Public Perception

Another focus of the webinar will be the role of government policy in promoting biotechnology. In countries like Kenya and Ghana, regulatory frameworks have been established to ensure the safe use of GM crops, but implementation remains a challenge. The event will also address the need for public awareness campaigns to dispel myths and misinformation about biotechnology.

“Public perception is a major barrier,” said Dr. Adeyemi. “Many people are still unaware of the science behind biotechnology or its potential benefits. We need to engage communities, especially in rural areas, to ensure that they are informed and involved in decision-making.”

What to Watch Next

The Hindu’s webinar is part of a broader effort to promote science-based solutions for African development. As the event approaches, stakeholders across the continent are watching closely to see how biotechnology will be integrated into national agricultural strategies. With the African Development Bank investing $5 billion in agricultural innovation by 2025, the coming years will be critical for determining the role of biotechnology in the continent’s future.

Readers should keep an eye on upcoming policy discussions in countries like Nigeria and Kenya, where biotech regulations are expected to evolve. The webinar will also provide a platform for African scientists and policymakers to share their insights and shape the conversation on sustainable agriculture.

Editorial Opinion “The key is to build trust through science-based communication and ensure that smallholder farmers have access to the tools they need to thrive.” Opportunities for African Development The Hindu’s webinar aligns with the African Union’s Agenda 2063, which prioritises agricultural transformation as a key driver of economic growth and poverty reduction. By integrating biotechnology into farming systems, African countries can reduce their reliance on imported food, improve food security, and create jobs in the agri-tech sector. — panapress.org Editorial Team