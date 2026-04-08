Cameroon's Ministry of Higher Education has abruptly halted all student visa applications from its citizens to the United Kingdom, affecting over 1,500 students who were set to begin courses in September. The move, announced on 15 August, has sparked alarm among students, parents, and academic institutions in Yaoundé and Douala, as the UK has long been a top destination for Cameroonian higher education. The decision comes amid a broader shift in African education policy, with many nations seeking to retain talent and invest in local institutions.

Cameroon’s Education Policy Shift

The directive, issued by the Ministry of Higher Education, states that all applications for UK study visas must now be submitted through a newly established national portal. Officials claim the change is intended to improve oversight and ensure that students are enrolled in courses aligned with national development goals. However, students say the process is unclear and has caused significant delays. “We were promised a smooth transition, but now we don’t know if we can even start next term,” said Mireille Nkeng, a final-year student at the University of Yaoundé I, who was planning to study engineering in Manchester.

politics-governance · Cameroon Bans UK Student Visa Applications — and 1,500 Are Already Affected

The policy aligns with broader pan-African efforts to boost local education and reduce brain drain. President Paul Biya has repeatedly called for greater investment in African universities, and recent reports show that over 30% of African students studying abroad are from Cameroon. The move has been welcomed by some as a step toward self-reliance but criticized by others who argue it may push students toward less reputable foreign institutions.

Impact on Students and Families

For many Cameroonian families, the UK has been a trusted destination for quality education. However, the abrupt policy change has left students in limbo. The British High Commission in Yaoundé reported a 70% drop in visa applications following the announcement, with many students opting to defer their studies. “This is a huge setback for us,” said Richard Tchuente, a parent of a student planning to study business in London. “We have invested everything in this opportunity.”

Education experts warn that the policy may have long-term consequences. “Restricting access to international education could limit exposure to global best practices and reduce the pool of skilled graduates,” said Dr. Linda Ngu, a lecturer at the University of Buea. “It’s crucial that the government provides clear alternatives and support for students who are affected.”

Broader Implications for African Development

The UK’s role in African education is significant, with over 100,000 African students studying in the country each year. However, recent tensions over visa policies and post-Brexit immigration rules have led to a decline in numbers. Cameroon’s latest move could signal a growing trend of African nations prioritizing domestic education over foreign study. “This is part of a larger conversation about how Africa can build its own knowledge ecosystems,” said Rajeev Syal In, a policy analyst at the African Development Institute.

Experts like Syal In argue that while retaining talent is vital, it must be balanced with access to global learning. “Africa needs both strong local institutions and opportunities for international exposure,” he said. “A one-size-fits-all approach risks leaving students without the tools they need to contribute to national development.”

What Comes Next?

The Cameroonian government has not yet provided a clear timeline for when the new visa system will be fully operational. Students are being advised to contact their universities for updates, while some are exploring alternatives such as studying in the United Arab Emirates or South Africa. The Ministry of Higher Education has also announced plans to expand partnerships with European and Asian institutions to provide more local opportunities.

With the new academic year fast approaching, the pressure is mounting on both the government and universities to resolve the crisis. Students are urging officials to provide more transparency and support. “We are not against the policy, but we need clarity and help,” said Nkeng. “We have dreams, and we need to be able to pursue them.”

As Cameroon navigates this complex decision, the broader implications for African development remain clear. The balance between local investment and global education remains a key challenge, one that will shape the continent’s future for years to come.