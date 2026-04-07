Minister of Agriculture Pedro Moreira da Silva has dismissed a 600 million naira support line for farmers as “Ben-u-ron,” a local term for a temporary fix that does not address deeper issues. The statement, made during a press conference in Abuja, highlights growing frustration over Nigeria’s agricultural policies and their alignment with broader African development goals. The funds, allocated by the Federal Government, are intended to ease the burden on small-scale farmers, but critics argue they fall short of addressing systemic challenges.

Government’s Agricultural Support Plan

The 600 million naira package, announced by the Ministry of Agriculture, includes subsidies for fertilizers, seeds, and irrigation equipment. However, Silva, who has been vocal about the sector’s struggles, said the measure only “alleviates the pain, not the cure.” He described the funding as a “Band-Aid solution” that does not tackle the root causes of low productivity, such as poor infrastructure and limited access to markets. The minister cited a 2022 World Bank report showing that Nigeria’s agricultural output remains below 1990 levels despite a population growth of over 100 million in the same period.

economy-business · Silva Slams 600m Line as “Ben-u-ron” — “Alleviates Pain, Not Cure”

The funds were meant to support farmers in the North Central region, where drought and conflict have severely impacted crop yields. However, the distribution process has been delayed, with reports of corruption and mismanagement. “This is not about money,” Silva said. “It’s about the system. If we don’t fix the system, no amount of funding will help.” The minister urged the government to prioritize long-term investments in rural infrastructure and agricultural education.

Why Cerealis Matters in the Debate

Cerealis, a leading agribusiness company, has been at the center of the debate over agricultural reform. The company, which operates in several states, has criticized the government’s approach as inconsistent and short-sighted. Cerealis’ CEO, Chidi Nwosu, told journalists that while the 600 million naira package is a “step in the right direction,” it lacks the scale and coordination needed to drive meaningful change. “We need a comprehensive strategy,” Nwosu said. “This is not about a single line of support. It’s about transforming the entire ecosystem.”

The company has been pushing for public-private partnerships and technology-driven solutions, such as precision farming and digital marketplaces. Cerealis’ initiatives have helped thousands of farmers in Kano and Kaduna states increase their yields, but the company argues that these successes are not scalable without government backing. “The real challenge is not the funding,” Nwosu added. “It’s the political will to implement lasting reforms.”

Infrastructure and Education: Key Pillars of Development

Experts agree that infrastructure and education are critical to Nigeria’s agricultural growth. A 2023 report by the African Development Bank found that only 35% of rural areas in Nigeria have reliable access to electricity, hampering the use of modern farming equipment. Similarly, the country’s agricultural education system lags behind, with many farmers lacking access to training on sustainable practices.

“Without proper infrastructure and education, any financial support is wasted,” said Dr. Amina Yusuf, an agricultural economist at the University of Ibadan. “We need to invest in roads, storage facilities, and training centers. That’s where the real impact will be.”

Looking Ahead: What Comes Next?

As the 2024 agricultural season approaches, pressure is mounting on the government to deliver more than symbolic support. The National Assembly is set to debate a new agricultural bill in June, which could include measures to improve land tenure, reduce input costs, and enhance market access. Meanwhile, farmers in the North Central region are calling for greater transparency in the distribution of the 600 million naira package.

With the African Union’s Agenda 2063 emphasizing food security and sustainable agriculture, Nigeria’s actions will be closely watched. The country has the potential to become a regional leader in agribusiness, but only if it addresses its structural challenges. For now, the debate over the 600 million naira line highlights the gap between policy and practice—and the urgent need for a more holistic approach to development.

Editorial Opinion “It’s the political will to implement lasting reforms.” Infrastructure and Education: Key Pillars of Development Experts agree that infrastructure and education are critical to Nigeria’s agricultural growth. For now, the debate over the 600 million naira line highlights the gap between policy and practice—and the urgent need for a more holistic approach to development. — panapress.org Editorial Team