The Federal Government College Kano Old Students Association has formally appealed to President Bola Tinubu to revoke a controversial land concession plan that threatens the school’s historic site. The request comes after the Ministry of Education proposed a private partnership deal that would see part of the 120-year-old campus leased to a private developer. The alumni, representing thousands of graduates, argue the move undermines Nigeria’s educational heritage and risks displacing students and staff. The dispute highlights tensions between development and preservation in a country where infrastructure projects often clash with cultural and historical interests.

Alumni Warn of Cultural and Educational Loss

The Federal Government College Kano, established in 1903, has long been a cornerstone of education in northern Nigeria. The alumni association, which includes notable figures such as former Governor Aminu Kano, has raised concerns that the proposed land concession could lead to the school’s relocation or significant disruption. “This is not just about a building—it’s about the legacy of education in Kano,” said Dr. Musa Abubakar, a senior member of the association. “If we lose this site, we lose a piece of our history.”

politics-governance · Kano Alumni Demand Tinubu Revoke Land Concession Plan

The proposed private partnership involves leasing 10 acres of the school’s 30-acre campus to a local developer for a 25-year period. The government claims the deal will generate funds for modernisation, but critics say it prioritises profit over public interest. The alumni have called for transparency, demanding that the process be halted until a public consultation is held. “The Public has a right to know how their institutions are being used,” said Abubakar.

Land Concession Sparks National Debate

The controversy has sparked a broader conversation about land use and public ownership in Nigeria. With the country facing a housing and infrastructure deficit, private partnerships are often seen as a way to accelerate development. However, the Kano case highlights the risks of such deals when they are not properly regulated or transparent. “This is a test for the government’s commitment to protecting public assets,” said Dr. Nura Ahmed, a political analyst at the University of Ibadan. “If the government is willing to lease a historic school to a private entity, what stops them from doing the same to other public institutions?”

The Federal Government College Kano is not the only institution under threat. In recent years, several schools and universities across Nigeria have faced similar proposals, often under the guise of modernisation. The debate has also drawn attention to the role of the Public in shaping policy. “The Public must be more vocal,” said Ahmed. “Without their involvement, these decisions are made behind closed doors.”

Public Engagement as a Development Tool

Experts argue that public engagement is essential for sustainable development in Africa. “When communities are involved in decision-making, projects are more likely to succeed and be accepted,” said Dr. Amina Yusuf, a policy researcher at the African Development Institute. “This is especially important in Nigeria, where public trust in government is low.”

The Kano alumni have called for a public forum to discuss the land concession. They believe that involving students, parents, and local leaders can lead to a more balanced solution. “We are not against development,” said Dr. Abubakar. “We are against decisions that are made without the Public’s input.”

Challenges of Balancing Development and Heritage

The case of Kano highlights a growing challenge across Africa: how to balance modernisation with the preservation of cultural and historical assets. In many African countries, rapid urbanisation and infrastructure projects often come at the expense of heritage sites. “This is not just a Nigerian issue,” said Dr. Yusuf. “Across the continent, we are seeing similar tensions between development and preservation.”

One possible solution is the creation of heritage protection laws that apply to public institutions. In Kenya, for example, the government has passed legislation to safeguard historical schools and universities from private development. “Nigeria could learn from these examples,” said Yusuf. “It’s time to prioritise long-term cultural value over short-term financial gains.”

What’s Next for Tinubu and the Kano Controversy

President Bola Tinubu has not yet responded publicly to the alumni’s appeal. However, the issue has gained traction in the national media and among civil society groups. The government is expected to issue a statement in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, the alumni association has vowed to continue its campaign, with plans to meet with local and national officials.

As the debate unfolds, the Kano case serves as a reminder of the importance of public participation in development. With Nigeria aiming to achieve its Sustainable Development Goals, including quality education and infrastructure, the challenge is to ensure that progress does not come at the cost of heritage and public trust. What happens next could set a precedent for how land and public assets are managed across the continent.