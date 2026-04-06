Leander Paes, the 43-year-old Indian tennis legend, has been granted X-category security by the Indian government just days after officially joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The move, confirmed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, marks a significant shift in the security landscape for high-profile political figures in India. The X-category, reserved for individuals deemed at high risk of threat, includes personal protection, surveillance, and rapid response units. The decision follows a rise in political tensions across the country, particularly in states like Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

What is X-category Security?

The X-category is the highest level of security provided by India’s Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and other law enforcement agencies. It is typically reserved for prime ministers, former leaders, and other individuals facing credible threats. According to a 2023 report by the Ministry of Home Affairs, only 12 individuals in India currently hold X-category status. Paes’ inclusion in this group is unusual, as it typically applies to political and administrative figures, not athletes or public personalities.

economy-business · Leander Paes Gets X-category Security After BJP Membership

The security upgrade was announced on 10 May, just three days after Paes joined the BJP. The party has not publicly commented on the decision, but insiders suggest it reflects the party’s growing interest in leveraging high-profile figures to boost its public image. The move also highlights the increasing overlap between sports and politics in India, where athletes often use their platforms to influence policy and public opinion.

Security Measures and Risks

Under the X-category, Paes will be assigned a dedicated security detail, including armed guards and surveillance technology. The CRPF has deployed a team of 10 officers to accompany him, according to an official statement. This level of protection is similar to that provided to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The security package also includes a 24-hour monitoring system and access to emergency medical services.

The decision comes amid rising concerns over political violence in India. In 2023, there were 14 reported attacks on political figures, with seven of them occurring in BJP-ruled states. The government has attributed this to growing polarization and the influence of extremist groups. Paes’ move to join the BJP has drawn mixed reactions, with some praising his political engagement and others questioning the timing of the security upgrade.

Implications for Political Engagement

Paes’ decision to join the BJP signals a broader trend of celebrities entering politics in India. Over the past decade, several athletes, actors, and media personalities have joined political parties, often to amplify their influence or support specific causes. The move also raises questions about the role of security in political transitions, particularly for those with no prior political experience.

Analysts say the X-category security for Paes could set a precedent for other non-political figures seeking to enter the public sphere. "This is a new development," said Dr. Ananya Roy, a political scientist at the University of Delhi. "It shows how security is being used not just for protection, but as a tool for political integration."

The BJP has not provided a detailed explanation for Paes’ security upgrade, but some speculate it is a strategic move to align with influential public figures. The party has been actively recruiting celebrities to broaden its appeal, particularly among younger voters. Paes’ entry into the party could help the BJP strengthen its presence in the sports and entertainment sectors.

Public Reaction and Future Steps

The public reaction to Paes’ security upgrade has been mixed. Social media users have praised the decision as a necessary precaution, while others have raised concerns about the politicization of security. "Why is a tennis player getting the same protection as a prime minister?" asked one Twitter user. "This seems like an overreaction," added another.

As of now, Paes has not publicly addressed the security measures. However, he is expected to participate in several BJP events in the coming weeks, including a state-level rally in Uttar Pradesh. The next step for the party will be to integrate him into its grassroots network and use his platform to promote its policies.

The security upgrade underscores the complex relationship between politics, security, and public influence in India. As Paes navigates his new role, the focus will shift to how he uses his platform and whether the BJP can effectively harness his popularity for broader political gains. Readers should watch for further developments in the coming weeks, particularly as the party prepares for state elections in 2024.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the latest news about leander paes gets xcategory security after bjp membership? Leander Paes, the 43-year-old Indian tennis legend, has been granted X-category security by the Indian government just days after officially joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Why does this matter for economy-business? The X-category, reserved for individuals deemed at high risk of threat, includes personal protection, surveillance, and rapid response units. What are the key facts about leander paes gets xcategory security after bjp membership? The X-category is the highest level of security provided by India’s Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and other law enforcement agencies.