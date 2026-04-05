Thousands of South Sudanese Christians gathered in Juba on Good Friday to march for peace, marking a rare moment of unity in a nation still reeling from years of conflict. The protest, led by local church leaders, called for an end to violence and greater political inclusion. The event took place just days after the government announced plans to expand its security operations in the country’s conflict-ridden regions, raising concerns among civil society groups.

Peace March Reflects Deepening Crises

The march, which saw over 10,000 participants, was one of the largest public demonstrations in South Sudan in recent years. Organised by the South Sudan Council of Churches, the event was a direct response to the worsening security situation, with reports of increased clashes between government forces and opposition groups in the capital and surrounding areas. The demonstration also highlighted the growing role of religious institutions in advocating for peace, as political leaders remain divided.

politics-governance · South Sudanese Christians March for Peace on Good Friday

The South Sudanese government has yet to publicly comment on the march, but local officials have expressed concerns over the rising number of protests. “We are committed to peace, but we cannot allow instability to continue,” said Minister of Information, Pagan Amum, in a recent statement. The government has also warned against foreign interference in the country’s affairs, a reference to ongoing diplomatic efforts by regional bodies to mediate the conflict.

Context of a Nation in Turmoil

South Sudan, Africa’s youngest nation, has struggled with political instability since its independence in 2011. A civil war that erupted in 2013 left over 400,000 dead and displaced millions. Despite a 2018 peace agreement, violence persists, particularly in the Upper Nile and Unity states. The country also faces severe economic challenges, with inflation reaching 350% in 2023, according to the International Monetary Fund. These factors have made it difficult for the government to address the needs of its citizens, leading to widespread frustration.

Religious leaders have increasingly taken the lead in promoting dialogue and reconciliation. The South Sudan Council of Churches, which represents over 100 Christian denominations, has been a key player in facilitating peace talks. “We are not a political group, but we cannot stand by while our people suffer,” said Archbishop Daniel Deng Bul, a prominent church leader. His comments reflect the broader sentiment among faith-based organisations, which see peace as a moral imperative.

Challenges to Development and Governance

The ongoing conflict has had a devastating impact on South Sudan’s development goals. The United Nations has repeatedly warned that the country is at risk of a humanitarian crisis, with millions facing hunger and lack of access to healthcare. Infrastructure is in disrepair, and the education system is struggling to recover from years of disruption. The government’s inability to provide basic services has further eroded public trust.

Good Friday’s march was also a symbolic act of defiance against the government’s failure to deliver on its promises. “We are tired of empty words,” said one participant, a teacher from Juba. “We need action, not just prayers.” The event underscored the urgent need for inclusive governance and greater accountability from leaders, as the country continues to grapple with its complex political and social landscape.

Looking Ahead: A Crucial Test for Peace

The coming weeks will be critical for South Sudan’s peace process. Regional leaders, including the African Union and the East African Community, are expected to hold a summit in Addis Ababa to discuss ways to accelerate the implementation of the 2018 peace agreement. Civil society groups, including the South Sudan Council of Churches, are calling for greater transparency and participation in these talks.

As the country moves forward, the role of religious and civil society organisations will be more important than ever. Their ability to mobilise and advocate for peace could determine whether South Sudan can break free from its cycle of violence and begin to rebuild. For now, the message from Juba is clear: the people of South Sudan are not waiting for change — they are demanding it.