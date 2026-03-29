Nigeria's Civil Aviation Authority (Aviso) has issued a new safety warning banning power banks on all domestic and international flights, citing risks of fire and overheating. The directive, effective immediately, applies to all passengers and cargo, with strict enforcement measures in place at airports across the country. The move comes amid global concerns over lithium-ion battery safety and follows recent incidents involving electronic devices on aircraft.

What the New Rule Entails

The Aviso directive explicitly prohibits power banks with a capacity exceeding 100 watt-hours (Wh) from being carried in both checked and carry-on luggage. Passengers are now required to declare any such devices at security checkpoints, and those found in violation may face fines or confiscation. The rule aligns with international aviation standards set by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which has long advised against carrying large power banks on planes due to fire hazards.

economy-business · Nigeria Bans Power Banks on Flights — Travelers Warned of New Restrictions

Travelers have been advised to use only factory-approved power banks with clear watt-hour markings. Airlines operating in Nigeria, including Air Peace and Arik Air, have confirmed compliance with the new regulations and are updating their websites and in-flight information to reflect the changes. The directive also extends to cargo, with airlines required to conduct additional screening for lithium-ion batteries in shipped goods.

Context and Implications for Travelers

The new rule has raised concerns among frequent travelers, particularly business professionals and students who rely on power banks to charge devices during long journeys. Many have expressed frustration over the added inconvenience, with some questioning the practicality of the restriction given the increasing reliance on portable electronics. However, aviation experts have praised the move as a necessary step to enhance in-flight safety.

Security officials at Lagos' Murtala Muhammed International Airport reported an increase in power bank-related incidents over the past year, including minor fires and overheating devices. The Aviso has stated that the new measure is part of a broader effort to reduce fire risks and improve overall safety standards in the aviation sector. The directive also highlights the growing challenges of balancing convenience with security in an increasingly tech-dependent travel environment.

How This Relates to African Development Goals

The Aviso’s decision reflects a broader trend in African nations addressing infrastructure and safety challenges through regulatory reforms. As part of the African Union’s broader development agenda, improving aviation safety and infrastructure is critical for economic growth, regional integration, and tourism. The new rule underscores the need for stronger oversight and investment in transport systems to support sustainable development.

For Nigeria, a country with a rapidly growing middle class and increasing air travel demand, the regulation also signals a shift toward aligning with global safety standards. This could encourage more foreign investment in the aviation sector and improve the country’s reputation as a reliable travel destination. However, the challenge remains in ensuring that such rules are communicated effectively to the public and enforced consistently across all airports.

What to Watch Next

Industry analysts are closely monitoring the impact of the rule on travel behavior and airline operations. There are also calls for clearer guidelines on acceptable power bank capacities and better public education on the new restrictions. The Aviso has indicated that it will issue further updates in the coming weeks, including a list of approved power banks and procedures for travelers with special needs.

As Africa continues to develop its transport and infrastructure networks, the Aviso’s new directive serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between innovation, safety, and regulation. For now, Nigerian travelers must adjust to the new rules, while the broader implications for the continent’s development goals remain an ongoing conversation among policymakers and industry leaders.