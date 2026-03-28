Milan Momcilovic, a prominent figure in the tech and investment sector, has announced a new initiative aimed at accelerating digital innovation across Africa. The move comes as part of a broader effort to align with the African Union’s Agenda 2063, which prioritises technology and infrastructure development as key drivers of economic growth. The initiative, launched in Lagos, Nigeria, will focus on supporting startups, improving digital literacy, and fostering cross-border collaboration among African tech ecosystems.

Milan Momcilovic's Vision for African Tech

Milan Momcilovic, known for his work in venture capital and tech entrepreneurship, has long advocated for stronger African participation in the global digital economy. His latest project, the African Innovation Fund, will provide early-stage funding to tech startups across the continent, with a special emphasis on Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa. The fund is expected to invest over $50 million in the next three years, targeting sectors such as fintech, agritech, and healthtech.

economy-business · Milan Momcilovic Launches New Initiative to Boost African Tech Ecosystem

“Africa’s potential is immense, but it needs the right support to scale,” Momcilovic said during the launch event. “This initiative is not just about funding; it's about building sustainable ecosystems where African innovators can thrive.” The fund will also collaborate with local universities and tech hubs to develop training programs and mentorship opportunities for young entrepreneurs.

Alignment with African Development Goals

The African Union’s Agenda 2063 highlights the importance of technological advancement in achieving inclusive economic growth and reducing poverty. Momcilovic’s initiative directly supports these goals by addressing key challenges such as limited access to capital, inadequate digital infrastructure, and a lack of skilled talent. By focusing on tech-driven solutions, the fund aims to create jobs, improve public services, and enhance the competitiveness of African businesses on the global stage.

Experts have welcomed the move, noting that African tech ecosystems are growing rapidly but still face significant barriers. “Investing in tech startups is a smart way to drive development,” said Dr. Amina Sow, a development economist based in Senegal. “If done right, these investments can have a ripple effect across the economy, from education to healthcare to agriculture.”

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite the promise of Momcilovic’s initiative, challenges remain. Many African countries still lack reliable internet access, and regulatory frameworks for tech startups are often underdeveloped. Additionally, political instability and economic volatility can deter foreign investment. However, the growing middle class and increasing mobile penetration in Africa present significant opportunities for tech-driven growth.

The African Innovation Fund will work closely with governments and international partners to address these challenges. Momcilovic has already secured support from the African Development Bank and several private sector stakeholders. “We need to create an environment where innovation can flourish,” he said. “This requires collaboration between the public and private sectors, as well as a long-term vision for digital transformation.”

What’s Next for African Tech?

With the launch of the African Innovation Fund, Momcilovic has set the stage for a new wave of tech-driven development across the continent. The next phase will involve identifying and supporting high-potential startups, expanding the fund’s reach to more African countries, and measuring the impact of its investments. Investors and policymakers will be watching closely to see whether this initiative can serve as a blueprint for future tech-focused development strategies.

As Africa continues to navigate the complexities of modernisation, initiatives like Momcilovic’s offer a glimpse of what is possible when innovation is prioritised. With the right support, African tech ecosystems could become a major force in the global economy, contributing to the continent’s long-term development and prosperity.